Drama between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has been going on for years now. The two, who were once inseparable, let tension around Harry’s new (at the time) love interest, Meghan Markle, drive a wedge between them.

Allegedly, around Christmas 2018, Harry told Will that he wasn’t doing enough to include Meghan in the royal family.

Since then, it’s been an uphill battle that has seemingly – and irrevocably – damaged the brothers’ relationship.

Meghan recently sent a gift basket to a friend with a note referring to herself as “HRH”. (Credit: Instagram)

TENSIONS DEEPEN

According to Hello! Magazine, tensions between William and Harry have deepened after Meghan Markle’s recent use of the three-letter title “HRH”, which stands for “His/Her Royal Highness.”

Meghan sent an As ever gift basket to a friend with a card attached reading, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

These titles are typically used by senior working royals, and Harry and Meghan agreed not to use the style when they stepped back from their official roles in 2020.

Sources have suggested this move has left Prince William “deeply frustrated”, as he had believed the boundaries were clearly established when the agreement was made that they would no longer use the titles.

It’s understood that William has felt the use of royal titles for commercial gain is inappropriate.

Sources indicate that Prince William and Kate are focusing on positivity and recovery. (Credit: Getty)

“FOCUS ON POSITIVITY”

An insider recently told The Mirror that William and Kate made the joint decision to cut ties with Harry and “focus on positivity”.

The agreement came as the Princess of Wales was undergoing her cancer treatment, and William was juggling caring for his family with his royal duties.

Another source confirmed the news to OK!, saying, “William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Mirror: “William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily.

“His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”

The brothers have been estranged for years. (Credit: Getty)

A TIMELINE OF THE BROTHERS’ FEUD

Christmas 2018 was only just the beginning of Will and Harry’s feud, sadly. In 2020, Harry and Meghan did a tell-all interview with hosting legend Oprah. Then in 2022, Meghan shared a bombshell interview with The Cut.

Next, the Sussexes’ filmed at Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022, which really stirred the pot. And for the cherry on top, Harry released his memoir Spare, which accused William of physically attacking him during a fight about Meghan.

Now with Harry and Meghan raising their children, Archie and Lilibet, in Montecito, CA, there’s as much distance between the brothers physically as there is emotionally.

Visits remain few and far between too. Harry’s last visit to the UK was in May for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary. On this trip, he didn’t see any of his royal family members.

Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves and their children from the Royal family, moving to Montecito in 2020. (Image: Getty)

And Harry only last saw his father King Charles in February, a day after his cancer diagnosis, which reportedly lasted for less than an hour.

While the Duke and Duchess released a joint statement wishing Kate a quick recovery back in March, Harry was called out for not being more supportive of the Princess during her health battle.

Reports indicate that Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be taking a “summer break” from royal duties, despite her joyful appearances at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour.

