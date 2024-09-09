When Catherine, Princess of Wales made her highly-anticipated return to public life at the 2024 Trooping the Colour, royal watchers everywhere breathed a sigh of relief at seeing their beloved Princess looking well.

Coupled with her recent appearance at the 2024 men’s singles Wimbledon final, fans remained hopeful of her re-joining her family at some high-profile events.

But these two appearances don’t necessarily mean she’ll be returning to public duties anytime soon. Here’s what we know so far.

Kate at the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade. (Image: Getty)

The Princess of Wales’ long-awaited public appearance at Trooping the Colour marked the first time she had been seen in an official capacity since Christmas Day 2023, and she looked as radiant as ever at the event.

Catherine then attended the final day of Wimbledon on 14 July, where she was met with a standing ovation from spectators in the stands.

But do these appearances mark her official return to royal duties? Unfortunately, no.

Catherine is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed form of cancer, but her attendance at the parade and tennis tournament hopefully signify her treatment is going well and she’ll be back to her regular duties relatively soon.

Kate appeared in good spirits at Wimbledon. (Image: Getty)

Whilst Kensington Palace confirmed Kate Middleton’s presence at the Trooping the Colour shortly ahead of the day, they also quickly shut down any prospects of her attending the annual Garter Day on 17 June, as well as the Royal Ascot racing carnival – an event which is traditionally attended by senior members of the royal family.

In her touching personal statement confirming her attendance at the King’s birthday parade, the Princess of Wales admitted that she still has both “good days and bad days”, which means her appearance at upcoming events will likely depend on how she feels at the time.

According to her statement, Catherine will start to do some work from home as she feels better, and she also shared her “hope to join a few public engagements over the summer” – one such event being the Wimbledon final.

Loading the player...

The Sun have reported that the princess will start to hold meetings with palace staff as well as representatives from the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood – both being charities she is a patron of.

A spokesperson for Catherine has also confirmed that the palace will only give updates on face-to-face work meetings when “appropriate” and relevant.

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm Kate’s next official public engagement. However, Prince William and Princess Catherine are back from their summer break where they spent time with their three children. And while William has returned to royal duties, it seems Catherine is also easing back in to the public eye.

On social media, Catherine congratulated adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields on becoming the new Chief Scout of Scouts UK.

The Princess became joint president of the Scouts organisation in 2020. (Image: Getty)

“Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout,” she wrote, “The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country.

“Looking forward to working with you!” she wrote, signing off the post with her initial ‘C’.

Catherine became joint president of the organisation alongside Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in 2020.

The Princess has been candid and honest about her cancer journey in her statement, admitting she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”