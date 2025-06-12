For the third time as sovereign, King Charles will oversee the Trooping the Colour celebrations to commemorate the King’s Birthday holiday in 2025.
With the ceremony fast approaching, Woman’s Day has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming festivities.
WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF TROOPING THE COLOUR?
Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony in which the various regiments of the British Army parade through the streets of London to mark the monarch’s official birthday.
The senior members of the royal family are appointed Colonel-in-Chief of one of the many regiments of the Household Division, with Princess Anne being Colonel of The Blues and Royals, Queen Camilla Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Princess Catherine Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Prince William Colonel of the Welsh Guards.
As part of the parade, the royal family will ride either on horseback or in carriages through central London alongside members of the Household Division, giving royal watchers throughout London the opportunity to see the royal family and take part in official celebrations.
The Trooping the Colour concludes with the members of the royal family stepping out on the Buckingham Palace balcony, followed by a 41-gun salute at the nearby Green Park and a fly-past by the Royal Air Force.
IS IT ACTUALLY KING CHARLES’ BIRTHDAY?
Despite the holiday’s name, it is not actually King Charles’ birthday. The monarch celebrates his birthday on November 14.
The mid-year date was first marked in 1748 to commemorate King George II’s birthday, with the monarch’s desire for an outdoor celebration coinciding with summer in the Northern Hemisphere.
Since that time, the date of official birthday celebrations for the monarch have traditionally been held mid-year, with the specific date being determined by parliament.
The King’s Birthday is celebrated across many nations in the Commonwealth, with each of the celebrations taking part from late May to early June, and Western Australia celebrating in late September.
WHICH MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY WILL BE ATTENDING TROOPING THE COLOUR IN 2025?
It is expected that most senior working members of the royal family will be present at the parade in 2025.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are likely to be in attendance alongside their three children as well as Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
The 2022 celebrations marked the first time that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attended the ceremony together, with the three children riding in a carriage alongside Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla. The Wales children have attended the Trooping the Colour every year since.
Is is also likely that a number of the senior royals may take place in the parade on horseback, with Prince William riding in last year’s proceedings and Princess Anne leading part of the King’s coronation parade.
In 2023, King Charles followed in his mother’s footsteps and joined the parade on horseback, with Queen Elizabeth II riding in the Trooping the Colour from 1969 to 1986. However, it has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that in 2025 the King will ride in the Ascot landau carriage, as he also did last year, on the advice of His Majesty’s doctors.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to attend the celebrations as they are not working members of the royal family.
WHERE CAN I WATCH TROOPING THE COLOUR IN AUSTRALIA?
Trooping the Colour will begin on Saturday, June 15, at 7:30pm AEST.
Unfortunately, there has yet to be a definitive announcement on official broadcast partners, however, based on previous years, royal fans should expect to be able to watch the proceedings on Seven and 7Plus, ABC, and SBS.