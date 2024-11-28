The surprising military service of the British Royal Family

Many members of the British Royal Family have served in the British Armed Forces or in other Commonwealth militaries.

These royal members hold honorary ranks and titles, some having not had any military service, but still holding ranks and roles within the British Armed Forces.

What is the British Armed Forces?

These are the military forces responsible for the defence of the United Kingdom, as well as it’s Overseas Territories and the Crown Dependencies.

The armed forces include the British Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

Do the Royals need to serve in the military?

Members of the Royal Family are encouraged to serve in the Armed Forces to help better understand it’s culture. Due to the long standing relationship between the monarchy and the armed forces, they usually do.

Who is the British Commander of the Armed Forces?

As Sovereign, the King is the head of the armed forces, and is also known as Commander-in-Chief.

Why does the British Royal family hold such high military titles?

Some of the British Royal family have served in the military and have been ranked depending on this service, but some members of the royal family who have not served, can still receive an honorary military appointment.

Why do Royal family members wear military uniforms?

The members of the Royal Family who have been granted titles for service or duties are permitted to wear their military uniforms during important ceremonial events. Some royals like Princess Anne have not provided service to the military but she is an honorary rear admiral, so is permitted to.

(Credit: Getty) 01 King Charles III of the United Kingdom As Sovereign, the King is the head of the Armed Forces and is also known as the Commander-in-Chief. He is the only person to declare war and peace. The King served in the Royal Navy, as did his father, grandfather and his great-grandfathers. He also served in the Royal Air Force during the 1970s. Despite having left the military, the King holds his Commander-in-Chief title since the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and also became Captain General of the Royal Marines. The King has 11 medals on his uniform including: the Queen’s Service Medal, the Coronation Medal, the Silver Jubilee Medal, the Golden Jubilee Medal, the Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Platinum Jubilee Medal, the Naval Long Service Good Conduct Medal, the Canadian Forces Decoration, the New Zealand Commemorative Medal, the New Zealand Armed Forces Award and the Garter Star. (Credit: Getty) 02 Prince Andrew, Duke of York Prince Andrew joined the Royal Navy in 1979 and spent the following two years completing his flight training. He completed this in 1981, receiving his credentials and the best pilot award from his father, Prince Philip. After 22 years of active service in the Royal Navy, he retired from the Royal Navy in 2001 with the rank of Commander and has since ranked to Honorary Captain, Rear Admiral and now Vice-Admiral in 2015. In 2022, Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen due to his sexual assault allegations. Prince Andrew has the following medals: South Atlantic Campaign medal, Silver Jubilee medal, the Golden Jubilee medal, the Diamond Jubilee medal, the Platinum Jubilee medal, Naval Long Service, Canadian Forces Decoration, New Zealand Commemorative medal, Order of the Garter and Royal Victorian Order (Credit: Getty) 03 Prince Edward, Duke of Kent After graduating in 1986, Prince Edward joined the Royal Marines, but dropped out of the commando course the following year to pursue a career in entertaiment. Despite having left the Royal Marines early on, he holds eight military appointments and meets service personnel when needed. In 2006 he was appointed Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and in 2007, he became Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion The Rifles. The following year he was made the Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Waddington. The Prince has the following medals: The Garter Star, the Neck Order, the UN Peace Keeping medal, the King George Coronation medal, the Queen’s Coronation medal, the Golden Jubilee medal, the Diamond Jubilee medal, Long Services medal, Canadian Long Service medal, Sierra Leone Independence medal, Guyana Independence medal and the Royal Victorian Order. (Credit: Getty) 04 Prince William of Wales Prince William was admitted to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2006 which led to his commission as a British Army officer. After becoming a second lietutenant through the completion of training at Bovington Camp in Dorset, he trained in the Royal Navy and Royal Air-Force. From this training, Will was oppointed sub-lieutenant, and was promoted to lieutenant a year later, along with his pilot training in the British military. He completed seven and a half years of full-time military service, and is now the patron of the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Honorary Air Commandment of Royal Air Force Coningsby. The Prince has the following medals: The Golden Jubilee medal, the Diamond Jubilee medal, the Platinum Jubliee medal, Order of the Garter and Great Master of the Order of the Bath. (Credit: Getty) 05 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was a member of the armed forces for 10 years, beginning his service in 2005. He began his officer cadet training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and joined the Blues and Royals the following year commissioned as a Army officer. From 2007 to 2008, he was deployed to Afghanistan working as a forward air controller and was promoted in 2008 to the rank of Lieutenant with the Household Cavalry. Four years later, he completed his training as a pilot of Apache helicopters in the Army Air Corps before being deployed again for a year. In 2015 he retired as Captain, and was promoted to Captain General Royal Marines in December 2017, later receiving Major in the British Army, Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy and Squadron Leader in the Royal Air Force. In 2020, his honorary Navy and Royal Air Force ranks were pulled due to his stepping back from royal duties. A year later, it was announced that Harry would return his military appointments to the Queen as he would no longer be a working royal. Prince Harry has the following medals: Afghanistan Service medal, the Golden Jubilee medal, the Diamond Jubilee medal, the Platinum Jubilee medal and Royal Victorian order. Advertisement (Credit: Getty) 06 Prince Michael of Kent Prince Michael entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1961 and was commissioned into the 11th Hussars in 1963. His duty spanned over twenty years and included a number of appointments on the Defence Intelligence Staff. He currently holds the following military positions; Honorary Vice Admiral, Royal Naval Reserve; Honorary Commodore, Maritime Reserves; Honorary Air Marshal, Royal Air Force Benson; Royal Honorary Colonel, Honourable Artillery Company; Senior Colonel, Kings Royal Hussars and Colonel-in-Chief, Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment, Canada. The Prince has the following medals: Queen Elizabeth II Coronation medal, Silver Jubilee medal, Golden Jubilee medal, Diamond jubilee medal, Canadian Forces Declaration, Platinum Jubilee medal, King Charles III Coronation medal. (Credit: Getty) 07 Anne, the Princess Royal Princess Anne never did service in the military but holds a number of honours and titles. The outfit that she wears on special occasions is a Royal Navy ceremonial uniform to represent her role in that division of the army. Anne is committed to her military causes and was made Rear Admiral in 1993, then Vice Admiral in 2009 and Admiral in 2012. In 2020, the Princess Royal was made a General in the British Army, and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force. The Princess currently has the following medals: Queen’s Service Order, Queen Elizabeth II Coronation medal, Silver Jubilee medal, Golden Jubilee medal, Diamond Jubilee medal, Platinum Jubilee medal, Naval Long Service and Good Conduct medal, Canadian Forces Decoration, Order of St John Service medal, New Zealand Commemorative medal, Order of the Garter and/ or Order of the Thistle and Royal Victorian Order.

