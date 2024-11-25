Princess Anne has been named the hardest working member of the British royal family in 2024, having carried out 217 engagements already this year.

The news comes even after the Princess Royal was hospitalised earlier this year due to a head injury after being kicked by horse, which forced her to cancel numerous engagements.

Princess Anne has remained the hardest working royal for the past four years. (Image: Getty)

It’s unsurprising that Princess Anne was named the hardest working royal this year, as she has been given the title for the past four years in a row.

It also comes off the back of her being one of the senior royals who stepped up after both King Charles and Princess Catherine took breaks from royal duties due to their cancer diagnoses earlier this year.

Every year, the hardest working royal is decided based on the amount of royal engagements members of the royal family attend. According to The Daily Express, the Princess Royal has attended more royal engagements than any other royal this year.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stepped up as working royals this year. (Images: Getty)

In addition to Princess Anne, the other royal women, including Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie, truly helped to hold down the royal fort in 2024.

While King Charles underwent treatment for cancer, he was unable to proceed with public duties, and in the meantime, his ‘counsellors of state’ were appointed to stand in.

According to the royal family’s website, “in the event that The King cannot undertake his official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in His Majesty’s place.”

His Majesty’s current counsellors of state include Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

However, as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Andrew, Duke of York are currently not working royals, other senior royals also partook in even more royal duties than usual.

Prince Edward in particular stepped up in terms of royal engagements, attending numerous events solo as His Majesty postponed public-facing duties, as per advice from his doctors.

Princess Catherine and King Charles took breaks from royal duties. (Images: Getty)

