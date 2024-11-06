Queen Camilla cancels royal engagements due to ill health

Buckingham Palace has revealed that Queen Camilla has cancelled all of her upcoming engagements for the week due to an illness.

The 77-year-old is currently suffering from a chest infection.

“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a palace spokesperson revealed on 5 November.

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

The Queen hopes to be back before Remembrance Day. (Credit: Getty)

Queen Camilla’s ill health means she is unable to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on 7 November.

The Queen was also set to host a reception at Buckingham Palace alongside King Charles III that same night, to honour the medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Camilla is now resting at home, and although no further details regarding her health have been revealed, she is understood to be under doctor’s supervision.

Buckingham Palace said that Her Majesty hopes to be well enough to attend Remembrance events over the weekend and next week.

The King and Queen encountered heavy rain in Samoa. (Credit: Getty)

The chest infection comes after the King and Queen’s recent royal tour of Australia and Samoa.

During the visit, the royals completed up to 10 engagements every day and experienced many weather conditions including heavy rain.

Charles and Camilla also made a stop in India on the way home to visit a wellness retreat and spa.

