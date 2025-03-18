A royal insider spills on Queen Camilla’s $6 million demands

Forget a simple bunch of flowers, King Charles has bestowed Queen Camilla with the gift of a $6 million property – and insiders say his wife is behind the blow-your-budget purchase!

Advertisement

Charles, 76, snapped up The Old Mill Estate situated next to Queen Camilla’s beloved Ray Mill bolthole in Wiltshire, England, after discovering that it was going to be transformed into a rowdy wedding venue and could pose a security threat for the Queen of England.

“For a King who is desperate to be seen as frugal, it’s an extraordinary extravagance,” a royal aide spills to Woman’s Day.

“To be paying more for it than it’s worth has also caused a few eyes to roll among aides – and several Royal family members! – but ‘what Queen Camilla wants, Queen Camilla gets’.”

King Charles has snapped up a $6 million property in a bid to keep his wife Queen Camilla happy! (Image: Getty)

Advertisement

BOW DOWN FOR QUEEN CAMILLA

“For Charles, however, this is nothing more than old-school chivalry. He sees himself as swooping in to shield his beloved from any discomfort or security threat. It’s a sweet gesture from an old romantic but don’t underestimate the level of support she’s given him over this past awful year.

“If Charles is ever cleared of his cancer, Camilla’s ability to keep him cheerful and chilled will have been the biggest contribution. There’s no doubt she’s been his backbone throughout some of the darkest moments battling this terrible disease. She’s proven she’s his strength and stay throughout their relationship but especially in this past year.”

According to reports by Daily Mail, the proposal to sell The Old Mill just 30 feet from Camilla’s cherished home, which she bought in 1996, filled her “with great anxiety”.

“Think of it – dozens of wedding guests carousing every weekend just on the other side of her fence,” the source says.

Advertisement

Queen Camilla was fearing for her safety after someone tried to buy the property next door to her beloved Ray Mill Estate (top). (Image: Shutterstock)

PROTECTING HER FUTURE

Should she outlive him, Charles wants to ensure Camilla, 77, is properly cared for.

“With the chances of him outliving her being slim, he’s genuinely worried she won’t be taken care of. William will have so much on his plate and Camilla’s not the type to “go in and bat” for herself, so

Charles is taking whatever additional precautions he can to make sure she’s safe and comfortable after he’s gone.

“Charles will always be a romantic, but with a practical streak. He knows she won’t trade her dogs and horses to remain a working royal in the Palace if he’s not there. Buying this property is less a splurge and more a legacy gift, with the bonus of giving both of them peace of mind, knowing she’ll be safe.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use