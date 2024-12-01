Lady Louise Windsor is taking a gap year Down Under!

A gap year is a rite of passage for most young people, and it seems Lady Louise Windsor is planning to take hers in a special place with a special person – in Australia with her university boyfriend!

Louise, 21, is currently studying at St Andrews University in Scotland alongside her boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, who spent his late teenage years in Melbourne before heading back to the UK to attend university in 2022.

And his stories of growing up Down Under have clearly appealed to Louise, who is apparently keen to move there to study and travel for a year.

“Louise loves hearing all about Felix’s life back in Australia and she’s put it at the top of the bucket list,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“She can’t wait for him to show her around the country, from the rainforests to Uluru, and mostly the incredible wildlife.”

Felix is the son of British solicitor Jonathan Charles William da Silva-Clamp, while his mother is Australian Kendall Searle, a doctor with a master’s degree in epidemiology.

Felix, 20, has been spending time with Louise’s parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, in London, and now it’s time for the young royal to get to know Felix’s relatives across the pond.

“There are rumours circulating that the pair could both study at Macquarie or Sydney University but it’s more likely they’ll be based in Melbourne, where his close friends are and it’s also where his mum lives,” the insider says.

IT’S NOW OR NEVER!

Macquarie University in Sydney could be Louise and Felix’s new campus! (Image: Alamy)

Lady Louise Windsor is currently studying a four-year English degree at the same university where a young Prince William and Catherine Middleton met and fell in love.

“The next academic year is going to be an important one for Louise,” a source told the Daily Express.

“She’s exactly halfway through her degree course and this is the point where students decide whether they want to study abroad or remain in Scotland.”

And once the logistics have been sorted out for the young royal and her university beau, it will be on to a year of adventure for Louise!

“Louise can’t wait to spend some extended time in Australia,” our insider adds.

“Sophie and Edward are excited their daughter is mixing study with her travels.”

