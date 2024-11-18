Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, has started appearing at more public royal events over the past few months, and at one of her most recent engagements she was seen with a new male friend by her side.

Advertisement

Could a new romance be blossoming for the 21-year-old? Here’s what we know so far.

Lady Louise at the 2024 Trooping the Colour. (Image: Getty)

On 28 June 2024, Lady Louise and Felix da Silva-Clamp attended the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials together in Norfolk, where they were photographed smiling and seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Louise took part in the event, and Felix joined her by hopping on the back of her carriage.

Advertisement

An onlooker said that the pair “seemed very comfortable together. They were chatting and looking at each other all the way around. They went for a couple of walks together in between her two events as well, they are clearly very close.”

Louise and Felix at a party together recently. (Image: Instagram)

The young man was driven to the event by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the onlooker said that “Felix and the Duchess looked very at ease with each other”.

They added that “they turned up in the car just ten minutes before Louise’s first event and watched her eagerly.”

Advertisement

While there has been no confirmation of a relationship between the two, Felix and Sophie’s comfortability around each other could allude to his close bond with Louise.

Loading the player...

Felix is a student at St Andrew’s University in Scotland, where Louise also studies English Literature. It’s understood the pair first met at the school, and images of them together at a party have been shared on social media.

The pair reportedly first bonded over a shared interest in amateur dramatics, and appeared together in a production called Dragon Fever earlier this year, which was shown at the university’s Byre Theatre.

Advertisement

The play was described as “an ambitious cross between an Agatha Christie mystery and Tolkien’s The Hobbit”, and Lady Louise portrayed the “powerful and cynical witch” Nilvana, while Felix appeared as Mr Owl.

Whilst the pair met at St Andrew’s, Felix has ties to Australia thanks to his earlier education, as he attended Melbourne Grammar School from 2017 to 2022. His mother also lives in Melbourne, prompting speculation that Felix may even be half-Australian.

Louise has had a passion for horses for many years. (Image: Getty)

He now works part-time as a gelato artist at Jannetta’s Gelateria at the university.

Advertisement

St Andrew’s is also the same university where William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship first began in the early 2000s. Could another royal love story be unfolding on the premises?

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use