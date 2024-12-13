Who does Prince George look most like? See the photos that could settle this royal debate

From the moment he was born, royal watchers were comparing Prince George to his many royal relatives and trying to work out who he most resembles.

His mum and dad, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were obvious first guesses as were his grandparents on both sides of the family.

But as the young royal has grown up and started to come into his features, new similarities between him and his relations are constantly being pointed out.

He’s been compared to his uncle James Middleton, his great-uncle and Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and even the former king Prince Edward, Duke of York.

We have no doubt new names will be thrown into the mix as the years go by and George continues to grow from a cheerful boy to a mature young man.

In the meantime, take a look at the many photos below and decide who you think the future king most resembles.

Keep scrolling to settle the debate about who Prince George looks most like.

