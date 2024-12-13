Who does Prince George look most like? See the photos that could settle this royal debate

From the moment he was born, royal watchers were comparing Prince George to his many royal relatives and trying to work out who he most resembles.
His mum and dad, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were obvious first guesses as were his grandparents on both sides of the family.
But as the young royal has grown up and started to come into his features, new similarities between him and his relations are constantly being pointed out.
He’s been compared to his uncle James Middleton, his great-uncle and Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and even the former king Prince Edward, Duke of York.
We have no doubt new names will be thrown into the mix as the years go by and George continues to grow from a cheerful boy to a mature young man.
In the meantime, take a look at the many photos below and decide who you think the future king most resembles.
Keep scrolling to settle the debate about who Prince George looks most like.
From a young age Prince George resembled his mum, Kate Middleton.
He also bore a striking resemblance to dad Prince William, especially when wearing his old baby clothes.
Royal fans noticed George started looking a little like his grandfather King Charles when he was a toddler.
The similarities between him and William didn’t disappear as he grew.
Even their facial expressions are so similar!
There was also a bit of a royal resemblance between him and great-great-grandfather King George VI.
As a young boy, royal watchers noticed George was starting to look like his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton.
Their smiles, eyes and facial structures are so similar.
It must be in the Middleton genes, because George’s eighth birthday portrait showed him looking more like uncle James than ever.
Some people have noticed a similarity between George and late grandmother Princess Diana; he has a similar personality and body language.
Recently, fans pointed out how much the youngster looks like his great-uncle Charles Spencer when he was young.
To mark his ninth birthday, the Palace released a brand new portrait of future King George – and with his cheeky smile and mop of light hair, he looked more like his dad than ever.
Prince George’s smile and mop of hair reminded many royal fans of a young Prince William as the heir headed off for his first day of his new school in September 2022.
Prince George made his family proud, serving as a Page of Honour at the coronation of King Charles III. Just look at that face! From the eyebrows, to the way he flares his nostrils and the pointed chin, there’s no doubting that Prince William is his father!
At Kate Middleton’s 2024 Christmas carol service, the young royal was once again compared to his uncle, James Middleton.
Royal watchers commented on their uncanny resemblance!