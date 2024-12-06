We’ve watched Prince William grow up right in front of our very own eyes, and we’ve seen him go through many phases – including his current beard.
Over the years, the Prince of Wales has sported a range of haircuts and styles, so we’re taking a trip down memory lane and rounding up photos of Prince William’s hair evolution.
1983
William had thick blonde locks as a baby!
1990
His hair darkened over the years, and at one stage he sported an epic bowl cut.
1995
As he grew up, Prince William went for a more shaggy look, and his hair naturally parted on the side at the back.
1998
He rocked a similar style a few years later, however he had a more defined middle part.
2000
William’s 18th birthday hairstyle was shorter at the front, but still maintained that shaggy look.
2000
While on his gap year in 2000, Prince William trimmed and lightened his locks.
2002
He let his hair grow out again a few years later, rocking an untamed ‘do.
2006
Prince William decided to trim his hair again in 2006 with this short style.
2009
Wills introduced this swept-over look in 2009.
2011
On his wedding day, Prince William once again went for a cropped hairstyle.
2016
We started to see less of his hair in 2016.
2018
William’s hair was the shortest we’ve ever seen it in 2018.
2024
2024 was the year Prince William introduced us to his facial hair!