The evolution of Prince William’s hair

He’s had quite the journey.
We’ve watched Prince William grow up right in front of our very own eyes, and we’ve seen him go through many phases – including his current beard.

Over the years, the Prince of Wales has sported a range of haircuts and styles, so we’re taking a trip down memory lane and rounding up photos of Prince William’s hair evolution.

1983

William had thick blonde locks as a baby!

1990

His hair darkened over the years, and at one stage he sported an epic bowl cut.

1995

As he grew up, Prince William went for a more shaggy look, and his hair naturally parted on the side at the back.

1998

He rocked a similar style a few years later, however he had a more defined middle part.

2000

William’s 18th birthday hairstyle was shorter at the front, but still maintained that shaggy look.

2000

While on his gap year in 2000, Prince William trimmed and lightened his locks.

2002

He let his hair grow out again a few years later, rocking an untamed ‘do.

2006

Prince William decided to trim his hair again in 2006 with this short style.

2009

Wills introduced this swept-over look in 2009.

2011

On his wedding day, Prince William once again went for a cropped hairstyle.

2016

We started to see less of his hair in 2016.

2018

William’s hair was the shortest we’ve ever seen it in 2018.

2024

2024 was the year Prince William introduced us to his facial hair!

