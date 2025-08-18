Prince William and Princess Catherine’s “forever home” isn’t as glamorous as you’d think

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are set to relocate their family from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, an insider has revealed.

Advertisement

But it appears the mansion, located in Windsor Great Park, isn’t as glamorous as one might expect for royalty.

Forest Lodge underwent an AU$3 million renovation in 2001, with photos taken at the time showing ripped up floors and exposed wires.

And it’s reported that more renovations are currently underway at the property to ensure it is ready for the Wales family to move in before the end of the year.

These renovations are set to be funded by William and Catherine themselves, with minor work having already begun on the property.

Advertisement

Check out these photos of Forest Lodge:

(Credit: Getty)

(Credit: Alamy)

(Credit: Alamy)

Advertisement

(Credit: Alamy)

The 328-year-old building boasts eight bedrooms, a chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis court and extensive grounds – an impressive upgrade from their four-bedroom home at Adelaide Cottage located just a short distance away.

Forest Lodge is also located close to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis’, 7, current school, Lambrook.

A source close to the family reportedly said, “Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times.

Advertisement

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.”

(Credit: Getty)

And according to reports, two families living in neighbouring cottages were asked to vacate!

The cottages, which were converted from stables, are understood to have been rented out by the Crown Estate. Eviction notices were reportedly not served, with the tenants asked to move to similar or better residences on the 4800-acre Great Park estate.

Advertisement

An insider source claimed the families were surprised by the request, saying, “They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move.

“They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

It’s understood that William and Catherine will move to Forest Lodge in late 2025.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.