All the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially returned to Australia, and the photo moments are already delivering.

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Touching down on April 14 (on a commercial flight), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wasted no time diving into their first engagement at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

It’s their first visit to Australia since their whirlwind 2018 tour – back when they were newly married and sharing the exciting news that their first child, Prince Archie, was on the way.

Now, they’re back on Aussie soil with a packed itinerary spanning Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, spotlighting causes close to their hearts – from mental health to veteran support, including work tied to Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.

Scroll on for the best photos capturing Harry and Meghan’s much-anticipated return Down Under!

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