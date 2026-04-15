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All the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Australia

Picture-perfect.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially returned to Australia, and the photo moments are already delivering. 

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Touching down on April 14 (on a commercial flight), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wasted no time diving into their first engagement at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

It’s their first visit to Australia since their whirlwind 2018 tour – back when they were newly married and sharing the exciting news that their first child, Prince Archie, was on the way. 

Now, they’re back on Aussie soil with a packed itinerary spanning Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, spotlighting causes close to their hearts – from mental health to veteran support, including work tied to Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.

Scroll on for the best photos capturing Harry and Meghan’s much-anticipated return Down Under!

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(Credit: Getty)

Day 1

Melbourne

After touching down on Tuesday morning, Harry and Meghan headed straight to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, where they received a warm welcome.

(Credit: Getty)

Day 1

Melbourne

People flocked to see the Duke and Duchess.

(Credit: Getty)

Day 1

Melbourne

The couple met with many young patients from the hospital.

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(Credit: Getty)

Day 1

Melbourne

Meghan was seen comforting a shy little girl.

(Credit: Getty)

Day 1

Melbourne

The couple were given a tour of the Kelpie Garden.

(Credit: Getty)

Day 1

Melbourne

Meghan then made a solo visit to McAuley Community Services for Women – a woman’s homeless and family violence shelter – where she helped to serve lunch.

(Credit: Getty)

Day 1

Melbourne

After a quick outfit change, Meghan and Harry visited the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum.

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(Credit: Getty)

Day 2

Melbourne

The following day, Harry made a solo trip to Whitten Oval – home of the AFL’s Western Bulldogs – for a discussion with Movember about men’s mental health.

(Credit: Getty)

Day 2

Melbourne

The Duke then had a kick around the field with some of the players.

(Credit: Getty)

Day 2

Melbourne

He became a certified Bulldogs fan!

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Now To Love, Woman's Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, books, travel, and women's sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks , must-read books, shopping content, and news about both the British and international royal families.

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