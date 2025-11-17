Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hint at return to Australia

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a high-profile return to Australia?

Royal watchers certainly think so after a new message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a major hint about revisiting.

(Credit: Getty)

ARE PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE COMING TO AUSTRALIA?

Australian celebrity astrologer and motivational speaker Angela Pearl sparked excitement in November when she shared a new photo with Harry and Meghan from their recent trip to New York City.

Even more intriguing was a letter from the couple written on stationery featuring their joint royal monogram – and subtly pointing to their future travel plans.

The letter reads: “On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch especially as we look to visit Australia again.”

In her Instagram post, Angela described the meeting with the couple as a “special evening,” thanking Harry and Meghan for an “inspiring conversation.”

That single line has ignited speculation that the Duke and Duchess are laying the groundwork for a long-awaited return Down Under – their first since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

(Credit: Getty)

A trip to Australia would carry deep personal meaning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as their 2018 royal tour of Australia and New Zealand was monumental for several reasons.

The trip marked their first major overseas tour as newlyweds and drew massive crowds across the Commonwealth, and it was also during that visit that they announced Meghan’s pregnancy with their son, Prince Archie.

If the Sussexes do make a trip Down Under, it would add to an already notable period of royal-related attention in Australia.

King Charles and Queen Camilla toured the country in 2024, and Princess Anne in 2025.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed hope that Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit soon as well.

