Home Royals Princess Anne

Everything you need to know about Princess Anne’s upcoming Australian tour

Including where you can catch a glimpse of the Princess Royal!
Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
The British Royal Family’s hardest working royal, Princess Anne, is heading to Australia!

The Princess Royal is embarking on a tour Down Under in just over a week – here is everything you need to know.

(Credit: Getty)

IS PRINCESS ANNE COMING TO AUSTRALIA?

Princess Anne will be coming to Australia on Saturday, 8 November 2025. While here, she will visit some of the country’s capital cities.

During her tour, Anne will embark on a series of engagements in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Canberra until Tuesday, 11 November, alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence.

The Princess Royal will be visiting Australia as Colonel-in-Chief to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals (RA Sigs) – a role she has held for 48 years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed of her visit, “The Princess will undertake a series of military engagements in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane during the four-day visit to commemorate the centenary. 

“As President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Her Royal Highness will lay a wreath at the Sydney War Cemetery.”

Anne’s tour will also coincide with a short stay in Singapore, and her full itinerary will be revealed closer to her arrival.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Anne was last in Australia in February 2023, where she visited the Royal Australian Corp of Transport, the Royal Botanic Gardens, and NSW Mounted Police.

Prior to that, Anne visited Australia in April 2022 where she opened the Sydney Royal Easter Show and celebrated the bicentenary of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth in her role as patron.

The Princess Royal also hosted a garden party for the various Australian charities and military patronages she supports.

Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

