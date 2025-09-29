Prince William and Princess Kate’s Australian tour plans leaked… and George, Charlotte and Louis are coming too!

Prince William and Princess Kate could be heading to Australia with their three children, marking their return to the country for the first time in more than ten years.

It follows an invitation from Anthony Albanese, who shared he was hopeful the family of five would make the trip down under.

The Aussie PM extended the invite after his meeting with King Charles. (Credit: Getty)

The Australian Prime Minister shared the invitation during his sit-down meeting with King Charles at Balmoral Castle this week.

“I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia,” he told News Corp.

“It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, that had a very successful visit and His Majesty is very engaged and I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well and we are hopeful that might occur in the coming period.”

If the family were to visit Australia, it would likely coincide with British school holidays. (Credit: Getty)

If Will and Kate were to visit, it’s understood they would likely make the trip in July or August 2026 to align with the UK summer holidays.

“The period, I think, is probably going to be the summer of the UK when the kids are not in school,” Sunrise royal editor Rob Jobson shared after the Prime Minister’s remarks.

“I can’t see William and Kate going down to Australia and leaving the kids behind.”

The family last visited Australia in 2014. (Credit: Getty)

Will and Kate last visited Australia in 2014 and made the three-week tour with their eldest son, George, who was eight months old at the time.

The couple had originally planned to visit Oz in 2020 in the wake of the devastating bushfires, with William particularly keen to travel to rural areas and visit with heroic firefighters, bereaved family members, and survivors.

“William and Catherine instructed their team to make it happen, and it was looking like they’d get the green light from the Queen to come over in April of that year, but of course the pandemic hit and everything was taken off the table in terms of travel,” a source told Woman’s Day at the time.

