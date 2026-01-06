Lynette Bolton, wife of AFL star Jude Bolton, shares health update amid cancer battle

Media personality Lynette Bolton has revealed she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer just days before Christmas, a moment she described as both confronting and transformative after an already difficult year.

The wife of former Sydney Swans premiership player Jude Bolton said she discovered a lump in late November while showering and sought medical advice immediately.

(Credit: Instagram)

“It was the end of November and I was just having a shower, and just realised that there was a lump around 2.5 to 3cm and got onto it pretty quickly,” Lynette told The Daily Telegraph. “It certainly wasn’t there the last time I checked, which was only around a month ago.”

Following a rapid series of scans and tests, Lynette received her diagnosis about 10 days later.

“It took about 10 days to get the diagnosis. It was a crazy couple of weeks after that,” she said.

Lynette was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, a fast-growing and aggressive form of the disease that is not driven by hormones and can be linked to the BRCA gene, which may have implications for her two daughters.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Lynette said there was reason for cautious optimism.

“The different types of breast cancers react to different treatments,” she said. “Mine is not hormone driven. Basically it’s aggressive and it’s quick growing. But what that means is it reacts well to chemo.”

Before receiving confirmation, Lynette chose to keep the situation largely private, sharing the news only with her husband.

“I hadn’t told my kids or my parents because I didn’t want to upset them,” she said. “But I had told Jude.”

She has since gone public with her diagnosis in the hope it encourages others to prioritise early detection.

“My message is, I am telling everyone now — you must, you must, you must check your breasts,” she said.

Lynette has begun treatment and has completed two of a planned 12 rounds of chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy. Further treatment will be assessed once the initial course is complete.

“I’ve got to do 12 rounds of chemo treatment. I’ve done two so far,” she said. “And then what will happen after the 12 is we will assess whether I have to do an additional 12.”

Despite the difficult road ahead, Lynette said she remains determined.

“This is not going to be the thing that knocks me off the perch,” she said. “I’m really trying to be positive and look at silver linings.”

(Credit: Instagram)

She said the support she has received since sharing her story has been overwhelming.

“Someone said to me, it’s the sisterhood you don’t want to be a part of, but you never knew you needed,” Lynette said.

Lynette said her two daughters, aged 14 and 11, have responded differently to the news, with her youngest displaying unexpected resilience.

“I thought this news was going to ruin her life,” she said. “But she turned around and said, ‘Don’t worry mum, I am an expert in cancer.’”

