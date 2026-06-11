MasterChef’s Hayden Quinn and wife Jax welcome baby girl and reveal her adorable name

MasterChef Australia star Hayden Quinn and his wife Jax are officially parents – and their little girl has the most adorable name!

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The couple announced the arrival of Rose Leigh Quinn on Instagram, sharing a collection of tender newborn snaps.

(Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

“Rosie!! Our new best friend Rose Leigh Quinn was born on June 4th weighing a chunky 3.9kgs. We couldn’t love her more,” the overjoyed pair wrote alongside the images.

In one photo, Hayden, 39, stood cradling his tiny daughter at home, while another captured the family’s first steps into the world together: Jax and Hayden grinning ear to ear as the pair pushed little Rosie out of hospital in her bassinet.

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Friends and followers were quick to share in the joy, with MAFS star Cameron Merchant writing: “Congratulations mate. Enjoy the love bubble,” and The Morning Show host Larry Emdur gushing: “Just byoooootiful ❤️❤️ huge congrats x.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Before there was Rosie, there was Jax Raynor – the American model who changed everything for the MasterChef star.

Hayden met his future wife in New York on New Year’s Eve in 2015, with Jax recalling to Vogue Australia: “Our meeting was very by chance, all orchestrated by a close friend of ours. We spent the next five days together, and by the end, we both knew that this was it.”

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Jax showed her commitment early on in their relationship, uprooting her life and relocating to Sydney to be by Hayden’s side.

“I packed up my life in New York and moved to Australia on February 1, only 32 days after we first met,” she told the publication.

The pair dated for several years before Hayden got down on one knee in December 2021, though he’d been eager to propose much sooner, later admitting the pandemic had made his romantic plans “tricky” to pull off.

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In 2023, they made it official in a romantic beachside wedding ceremony on Galley Beach in Nantucket, Massachusetts that looked straight out of a dream. Hayden marked the occasion on Instagram with a series of photos from their big day, keeping the caption simple: “Mr & Mrs Quinn.”

Speaking about their wedding day, Jax told Vogue: “The Galley was the only place I wanted to get married. We both wanted everything to feel classic and effortless, and the Galley is such a stunning venue that we only needed to enhance its already beautiful decor.”

Hayden first rose to fame on the third season of MasterChef Australia in 2011, later returning for the all-stars season in 2012 and the Back To Win season in 2020.

He has since built an impressive career spanning cookbooks, judging stints and international cooking series – but something tells us his greatest role yet is the one that just began: fatherhood!

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