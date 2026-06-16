‘Goes completely savage’: The real story behind Tina Arena’s bombshell new documentary

Tina Arena is set to bare all in a new documentary, and sources say it goes further than anyone might expect.

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An insider tells Woman’s Day that it isn’t going to be the kind of polished retrospective you might expect from one of Australia’s most iconic voices.

(Credit: Getty)

“There are no unicorns in Tina’s documentary,” the source reveals. “Where Kylie [Minogue] politely ignored some of her foes, Tina goes completely savage on the people who made her life hell. As a child star, even in Australia, she was bullied and coerced – and she’s got a revenge list she’s crossing off.”

Tina Arena: Unravel Me, set to premiere in August, will chart 50 years in the industry – from her days as Tiny Tina on Young Talent Time through to the global pop success that gave Australia ‘Chains’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Heaven Help My Heart’.

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But sources close to the project say viewers should brace for something far more candid than a straightforward career celebration.

“Tina’s film is more raw and confrontational, with her own ‘me too’ stories,” the insider reveals. “She may not have the international fame of Kylie, so she’s got a lot less to lose by going full warts-and-all in this documentary. She’s dropped a small fortune on lawyers so she can push this out as far as she can.”

(Credit: Getty)

Tina has been open about what audiences can expect, telling press at the Cartier Winter Masterpieces VIP opening that the film would take a different approach to Kylie Minogue’s recent documentary.

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“Kylie’s documentary was beautiful, but this is a different approach in storytelling,” Tina said. “It’s exciting, it’s really scary at the same time. It’s cathartic – but I think they’re exercises that are really important, not only for the performer but for the public, so they can understand what really goes on.”

Tina spoke publicly about suffering severe bullying from within the music industry in 2024, and those experiences are expected to feature in Unravel Me. Described as an intimate portrait, the documentary will also include rare archival footage alongside candid interviews with some of the biggest names in music.

“She’s incredibly proud of this project and having her true story finally out there,” the insider says. “Tina’s thrilled to be including some of her oldest friends and collaborators, like Celine [Dion], Lionel [Richie] and Katy Perry.”

(Credit: Getty)

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And after everything she’s been through, Tina isn’t losing any sleep over it.

“I’ve only ever really been interested in being myself,” she said. “I’m a flawed human and I’m so f***ing okay with that. Whatever happens in life, I’m grateful. If I can get through it and have a good f***ing laugh, well I’m doing all right.”

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