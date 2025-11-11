Celine Dion is back in the studio AND is returning to the stage!

After battling her chronic illness, Stiff Person Syndrome for years, Celine Dion is planning on defying her doctors with not only a new album, but a string of new concerts in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the queen of ballads share that Celine, 57, has been working on new music for over a year.

“She’s got a French-language EP she wants to release in the new year, and she’s already been asked to do the next Bond theme,” the source shares. “Her big goal is to finish what she started in Vegas.”

“Celine has learned how to pace herself and what she can and can’t do, so if her dates are spaced apart with enough recovery time, she thinks it’s manageable.”

Celine is credited with reviving the entertainment industry in Las Vegas! (Image: Getty)

BACK TO VEGAS

While there isn’t much confirmed information about Celine’s upcoming 28th album – sources say it could pay tribute to Celine’s late husband Rene Angelil, as January will mark 10 years since he tragically died of cancer.

Celine’s three sons Rene-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 15, have also been providing a lot of emotional support to their superstar mum, who she’s previously called her light during her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

“There’s no way she could have got to this point without those three boys,” says the source. “Celine’s sons have kept the promise they made to Rene and have become everything to her. They’re why she will never give up.”

The source also share that Celine’s boys are also helping her pay tribute to their dad in the recording studio, while her sisters are continuing to support her return to live performing, which started at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

“Rene-Charles is now releasing his own underground music while Eddy’s becoming proficient in guitar and Nelson appears to have inherited his mum’s vocal range,” says the source. “So she’s not doing this alone.”

And while the news of a new album is exciting for her devoted fans, for Celine, the real victory would be returning to her residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Over her record-breaking residencies A New Day which ran from 2003 to 2007, and Celine from 2011 to 2019, Celine sold out 1,141 shows which grossed over $681 million USD.

“Her ultimate prize is Vegas, so she’s steadily working up her stamina to do a 75-minute show,” the source tells.

“She’s an inspiration to so many, but no one more that her boys – they worship her.”

