The ‘My Heart Will Go On‘ singer, has shared a beautiful tribute in honour of her late husband’s 9th anniversary.

Advertisement

Céline and her husband René Angélil share three boys together, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

(Credit: Instagram)

We got a glimpse of the family on Instagram on January 15, with Céline looking as proud as ever with her family in her Instagram post.

“René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I,” Céline wrote.

Advertisement

“You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…We love you.”

We have put together everything we know about the three boys.

(Credit: Getty) René-Charles Angélil 23 Céline and her late husband René Angélil welcomed their first child, René-Charles Angélil in 2001. Céline often calls René her ‘miracle child’ and spoke of her love for him in 2006 to People magazine. “It relaxes me to read stories to him, do finger painting, play with Play-Doh. I think people have a hard time imagining I can have a normal life, but I do,” the singer said. As a 14-year-old he was quite the sportsman, pursuing golf and hockey and has now followed in his mother’s footsteps in the music scene. In May 2018, he released two of his own songs on Soundcloud, which hit No. 1 and 2 on the platform’s R&B & Soul New & Hot chart. In January 2021, he released his EP titled Casino.5. After the release, Céline shared a celebration of her son on her Instagram Story, writing: “I’m so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine.” Advertisement Nelson and Eddy Angélil 14 After trouble getting pregnant with her second child, Céline eventually welcomed twins in 2010, Nelson and Eddy. René told People shortly after the announcement of the pregnancy that the couple were simply “ecstatic” to be expecting twins. Eddy was named after producer Eddy Marnay, who worked on Céline’s first five albums. Nelson, meanwhile, was named after Nelson Mandela, whom Céline had the honour of meeting during a tour. In a 2010 interview with HELLO! the singer commented on her twin boys, saying, “One is more gutsy than the other. Nelson seems to have a little stronger personality right now. He’s the tougher of the two.” “They are fraternal twins, but they look very alike. Nelson weighed more at the birth, but the doctor told us in a week or two, they’re going to be the same.” The boys were five years old when their father passed away from throat cancer in 2016.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use