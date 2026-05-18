The secret Kylie Minogue kept for Michael Hutchence: ‘Fans don’t even know the half of it’

She’s spent four decades closely shielded from the public eye, but pop princess Kylie Minogue is finally opening up like never before in Netflix doco, Kylie.

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“It’s a series of love stories,” Kylie, 57, says. “It’s a love story with my craft, with certain people in my life, with my audience… I’ve just been saying to my friends, ‘Buckle up!’”

She says of Michael, “My emotions remain very real but are… eternally suspended in memory.” (Image: Netflix)

THE MICHAEL YEARS

For all her immense career achievements, it’s Kylie’s private life – in particular, her colourful love-life – that has intrigued many over the years.

To this day, the Michael Hutchence chapter remains one of her most important relationships, and nostalgic images of the young, loved-up pair pop up in the documentary to signify their significant place in pop culture.

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An insider tells Woman’s Day that filming the three-part documentary brought up long-buried feelings for Kylie, who dated the INXS rocker in 1989 for two years that she’s often described as “life-changing”.

Recently, Kylie spoke of his 1997 death, telling Variety it was “a loss to so many”, adding, “Michael was an amazing person. That’s why the world loved him… He just had such an impact on me. He was a smart, kind, deep, artistic and interesting human and we went on this beautiful journey.”

Our source reveals, “She thought he was The One and they even talked about getting married and making beautiful babies. She may not have kept that in the final edit – out of respect for [his daughter] Tiger Lily – but Kylie wants to reveal the truth about Michael.”

There’s always been a good-girl, bad-boy narrative around their romance, and while she’s admitted that’s pretty accurate, insiders say Kylie also believes he was “misunderstood”.

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“She too had preconceived ideas about his wild side, but Michael wasn’t anything like the man she initially thought he was,” the source says.

Her first major love, Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, who she left for Michael, also appears in the series, sharing never-before-seen memories of them.

“Jason’s footage of us on holiday. I was like, ‘What?!’ she admits.

“My heart swelled. I thought, ‘Oh my God, we were just babies.’ That brought back tidal waves of nostalgia.”

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Sisters Dannii and Kylie have always had a strong bond. (Image: Getty)

BRAVE CANCER BATTLE

Another poignant chapter was her battle with breast cancer.

Diagnosed in 2005 at just 36, the singer was in the middle of her Showgirl tour when she was forced to put things on hold.

“I was so scared of what was ahead of me,” Kylie says through tears in the documentary. Her sister Dannii also weighs in on that dark time, admitting, “We didn’t know if she was ever going to be well again.”

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After a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy, Kylie’s cancer went into remission the following year.

The insider says, “She’s come full circle and feels strong enough to revisit those traumatic days – fans don’t even know the half it.”

Kylie has been candid about how cancer left her unable to have children, but the singer, who has been engaged once (to actor Joshua Sasse) but has never married, doesn’t dwell on what might have been.

“She would have loved to experience motherhood but she had to step away from that dream. One of her greatest days was when Dannii became a mum,” the source adds.

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