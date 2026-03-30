The jaw-dropping sum Kylie Minogue could score for AFL Grand Final gig

When the AFL Grand Final rolls around, it’s never just about the footy – it’s about the spectacle, the star power, and increasingly, the massive pay cheques.

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This year, attention isn’t only on the teams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but also on returning pop queen Kylie Minogue – who could be walking away with a very healthy payday.

(Credit: Instagram)

Kylie Minogue has been confirmed as the headline act for the 2026 pre-game entertainment, marking a major homecoming moment.

Fans are already excited about what she’ll perform, but there’s another big question: how much she’ll be paid.

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Back in 2024, Katy Perry reportedly earned around $5 million for her grand final performance – not bad for a short set in front of 100,000 fans.

Based on that, it’s likely Kylie’s deal is in the same ballpark, if not higher, given her iconic status in Australia.

And she’s not just any performer. Kylie is pop royalty, with a career spanning nearly 40 years, and she’s still riding the wave of her hit “Padam Padam,” which introduced her to a whole new audience.

The AFL has clearly been spending big on entertainment, bringing in names like Robbie Williams, Snoop Dogg and KISS in recent years.

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But Kylie offers something different – a hometown connection. A Melbourne star performing on the biggest stage in Australian sport is a special moment, and one that doesn’t come cheap.

But big money can come with pressure – and there were reports of behind-the-scenes tensions during Katy Perry’s performance, including disagreements over her setlist. Whether Kylie runs into similar issues remains to be seen.

Either way, one thing is clear: her AFL Grand Final performance is shaping up to be unforgettable – and very, very profitable.

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