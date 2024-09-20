  •  
Kylie Minogue is officially embarking on a world tour in 2025 – and she’s bringing it Down Under

"There will be a whole lot of Padaming!"
Global pop superstar Kylie Minogue, 56, has officially announced her new world tour which will take place in 2025, and feature some of her biggest shows in over 10 years. 

She’ll be kicking off the tour by returning to her home country of Australia! Here’s everything to know.

Kylie Minogue has announced her Tension Tour, along with a new album called Tension II.

The tour will run for four months and visit various cities across Australia, Asia and the UK, with US and South American dates to be announced soon.

“You have no idea how hard it has been to keep all the planning and preparation from you but it’s time and I. CAN’T. WAIT!,” the 56-year-old said on social media.

“I’m on cloud nine,” Kylie told the audience in Hyde Park. (Image: Getty)

Kicking off in Perth on 15 February 2025, the Tension Tour will then head to Adelaide on 18 February, Melbourne on both the 20th and 21st, Brisbane on 26 Feb, and will round out the Australian leg in Sydney on the 1st and 2nd of March.

Presale begins on Tuesday 24 September 2024, with the general sale happening on Wednesday 2 October. Head to Ticketek now and sign up for the Kylie Minogue Australian tour waitlist. Doing so will ensure you won’t miss out on securing your coveted ticket! 

Kylie Minogue has announced her Australian tour 2025.
Kylie is heading Down Under! (Credit: Getty)

Rumours of an Australian tour have been circulating since Kylie was announced as the headline act for the (cancelled) Splendour in the Grass festival in Byron Bay back in March.

Kylie went on to address the rumour and confirm that an Australian tour was a go! Albeit, somewhat accidentally.

On The Fox’s Melbourne breakfast show on 15 July, the Aussie pop star was asked about touring in Australia. Host Brendan Fevola asked, “Are you gonna tour in Australia?”

Hesitating for a moment, Kylie responded, “I wanna say yes. Yes, the answer is yes! We’re just locking down details.

“Maybe I wasn’t meant to say that, but yes,” she added. 

THE YEAR OF KYLIE MINOGUE

The interview came off the back of Kylie’s knock-out headline performance at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

Dubbed, “a glorious celebration of pop perfection”, Kylie delivered a mesmerising performance in a red vinyl jumpsuit to a hyped-up crowd.

Things have been going so well for Kylie lately. Earlier this year, she was named one of TIME magazine’s most influential people. And she took home a global icon award at the BRITs.

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer hasn’t toured her home country since her 2019 Golden tour. But she has released two studio albums and completed a Las Vegas residency. 

Kylie was honoured with her first Grammy in 20 years for ‘Best Pop Dance Recording’ award for her hit song Padam Padam. (Image: Getty)

In particular, Kylie’s recent release of her album Tension has been met with great acclaim. The album’s hit single Padam Padam earned the Australian icon her first Grammy in 20 years for ‘Best Pop Dance Recording’.

And seemingly, the star who never sleeps, Kylie also reportedly signed a huge deal with streaming giant Netflix to release a documentary about her long-standing career.

The 56-year-old will allegedly film the documentary in late 2024, and it will be an exclusive fly-on-the-wall account of her incredible life story.

There’s so much Kylie to look forward to!

Julie Cooper is Digital Content Producer, working across Woman's Day and Now To Love at Are Media. She loves writing about all things lifestyle and entertainment and has a keen interest in fashion, beauty, health and wellness. When Julie's not churning out stories that matter, you can find her heading to Pilates with a green juice in hand or spending time with her family on Sydney's stunning Northern Beaches where she calls home.

