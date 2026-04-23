Kylie Minogue: Everything to know about the Aussie pop star’s new Netflix documentary

For decades, Australian icon Kylie Minogue has captivated the world on screen and in song, reshaping pop culture and immortalizing herself as one of the most influential pop stars. Now, the “Princess of Pop” is reflecting on her illustrious career and her life in the spotlight.

Here’s everything to know about the Netflix documentary, Kylie.

Kylie Minogue shares her story in a three-part documentary. (Credit: Netflix)

What is Kylie about?

True to the title, the three-part documentary explores the life and career of Australian singer and actress, Kylie Minogue. From humble beginnings in Melbourne, Victoria alongside her parents and siblings, including famous sister Dannii Minogue, to her television breakthrough role as Charlene Mitchell on Neighbours and the rocket trajectory of her music career, Kylie is an intimate look at how she became an industry icon.

But underneath the glamour, there was a businesswoman fighting to be heard. As she rose to the top, Kylie faced public scrutiny, loss and illness – all while the world watched on.

Kylie is directed by Michal Harte, the mind behind the Netflix documentary Beckham.

Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue at the 2014 TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Photographer: Yianni Aspradakis)

Who is Kylie Minogue?

Touted as the Australian “Princess of Pop”, Kylie Minogue has cemented her status as a global pop star, selling more than 80 million records worldwide and gaining a dedicated following across music and TV.

After small roles in Skyways, The Sullivans and The Henderson Kids in the 1980s, Kylie’s immense talent was given a platform when she won the role of schoolgirl-turned-mechanic, Charlene Mitchell in Neighbours.

The character arc with Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan, gained widespread popularity, catapulting Kylie into new heights. It also led her to win multiple TV WEEK Logie Awards, including the coveted Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality.

Charlene and Scott’s wedding became one of the most-watched episodes in Neighbours history. (Credit: 10)

In 1987, Kylie released her debut single, “Locomotion”, topping the charts around the world. Since then, Kylie’s career has soared with 17 studio albums, two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2011. She was also appointed Officer of the Order of Australia in 2019 during the Australia day honours.

Some of her biggest hits include “Spinning Around”, “On a Night Like This”, “Better The Devil You Know” and “Padam Padam”, to name just a few.

On a personal note, Kylie Minogue faced intense scrutiny during the early nineties when she began dating INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence.

In 2005, the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment.

Who is in Kylie?

The three-part documentary features new interviews with Kylie Minogue herself, as she reflects on her life and career, coupled with unseen home video footage and personal photographs.

Joining Kylie in the documentary is sister Danii Minogue, Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, Australian singer and frontman Nick Cave, and music producer Pete Waterman.

Kylie won big at the TV WEEK Logie Awards in 1988. (Credit: TV WEEK)

Where can I watch Kylie in Australia?

While a date hasn’t been announced, Kylie will be released on Netflix soon. We’ll keep you posted with any more information we find out!