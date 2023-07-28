From speeches to singalongs: Look back at the most iconic TV Week Logie Awards moments

Tom Gleeson’s hilarious Gold Logie acceptance speech

Hard Quiz host Tom Gleeson famously campaigned for weeks to win the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality On Australian Television, taking out the night’s top award in 2019.

The star’s hilarious speech featured a heartfelt thanks to all the celebrities who regularly appear on his program. Plus, he gave a shoutout to all the contestants who have appeared on his hit show.

“I do want to say thank you to the contestants on Hard Quiz, because I do appreciate them being on the show,” Tom said.

“They turn up week in, week out and they let me give them an absolute flogging that they don’t deserve and they don’t even win any money and it makes no sense whatsoever. That’s why I love it so much.”