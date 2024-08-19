From the makers of Tiger King comes a thrilling new docuseries, this time putting chimps at centre stage.

That’s right, we had Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to bring about the drama of big cat breeding, and now filmmaker Eric Goode is looking to do something similar with primates in Chimp Crazy.

With its leading lady in Tonia Haddix – who calls herself the “Dolly Parton of chimps” – the docuseries looks into the delicacies of private primate ownership and “the folly of imposing human traits onto captive apes who have no agency over where or how they live,” according to the synopsis.

With flashbacks to other dramatic stories of chimps living in captivity and a look inside “chimp mum” experiences, the series exposes the risks humans take when they try to raise these animals as members of their family, as well as the risks to the welfare of the animals themselves.

What is Chimp Crazy about?

The series follows former nurse-turned-exotic animal broker Tonia Haddix, who spends her days caring for seven captive chimps bred as talent for commercials, photo shoots, and movies.

However, it’s one chimpanzee in particular – Tonka, a 32-year-old retired Hollywood chimp – who she claims to love more than her own children.

Things take an unexpected turn when Tonka goes missing and Tonia is faced with a lawsuit brought by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

She responds by placing Tonka and herself at the epicentre of a years-long saga involving her family, authorities, an undercover clown, and actor Alan Cumming, who starred alongside Tonka in the 1997 film Buddy.

“At turns hilarious and tragic, while unfolding with the pace and suspense of a thriller, Chimp Crazy explores the captivating, often unfathomable, and secretive world of raising chimpanzees and also examines the colourful and complicated cast of characters that inhabit it,” reads the synopsis.

Where to watch Chimp Crazy in Australia

The four-part documentary series makes its debut on Binge in Australia with its first episode on August 19, 2024.

New episodes will be released weekly until the final episode airs on September 9. Sign up to Binge now so you don’t miss a single episode.

