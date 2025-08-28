Dannii Minogue and Jackie Woodburne’s new drama is coming soon to 10!

Exciting news on the new drama starring Dannii Minogue and Jackie Woodburne – it’s coming soon to 10!

Advertisement

The four-part drama, Imposter, was shot in Melbourne, with 10 and the UK’s Channel 5 behind it. It’s set in a Victorian coastal town and tells the story of a woman, Helen, who runs a seaside hotel and is being pressured by her three adult children to sell it. Helen has a secret she’s been hiding from her children: she gave birth to another child, Amanda, who she gave up for adoption many years earlier. When Amanda arrives in town, Helen is thrilled to see her. But is this new arrival the real Amanda or not?

Fans of Jackie will get to see her playing a new character. (Credit: Media Mode)

Along with Dannii, 53, making her long-awaited return to Aussie TV drama, more than 30 years after she played Emma Jackson on Home And Away, and Jackie taking on her first TV role since her decades-long run as Susan Kennedy on Neighbours, Imposter also stars UK actress and singer Kym Marsh, best known as Michelle Connor on Coronation Street. Other cast members include Offspring’s Don Hany and Jane Harber, Home And Away’s Charlie Clausen and Jackson Gallagher, Fisk’s Chi Nguyen, The Tourist’s Kabir Singh and newcomer Adeline Williams.

Offspring’s Don Hany is back on our screen. (Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

Jackie, 69, only finished filming Neighbours in July this year, following its revival two years ago by Amazon. The show’s final episodes won’t air till December. Back in March, Jackie told TV WEEK she was looking forward to “reading more books” in her free time, but it seems like she couldn’t resist taking on another acting role.

Jackson Gallagher is also in the star-studded cast. (Credit: Media Mode)

As for Dannii, she told TV WEEK in a 2022 interview that she’d been knocking back offers of work – including a return to Home And Away and other acting roles – because she wanted to be a “hands-on mum” to her son Ethan, who was 12 at the time. But she admitted that watching her sister Kylie’s appearance in the first Neighbours finale, in 2022, made her want to do something similar.

“I know she had a lot of fun doing that, so I’d love to have that experience as well,” she said.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.