Dannii Minogue is making her long-awaited return to acting – and you’ll never guess who she’s starring alongside!

More than three decades after saying farewell to Summer Bay, Dannii Minogue is making an almighty return to acting!

The entertainment icon, 53, was spotted on set filming the new UK family drama Imposter in her hometown of Melbourne earlier this month, and she had another soap alum to keep her company!

Walking alongside her was none other than Jackie Woodburne, 69, who played Susan Kennedy on the long-running soap Neighbours from 1994 right up until its latest cancellation on Prime Video.

Dannii Minogue has been spotted on set filming the new UK drama Imposter. (Credit: Media Mode)

The sighting is sure to excite fans of the All I Wanna Do songstress as this is her first acting gig since the release of The Beatles film Secrets in 1992.

Before that, Danni starred as Emma Jackson on Home And Away – a role which, along with her real-life romance with co-star the late Julian McMahon, helped her become a household name in Australia.

Since then, Dannii has become a fixture on reality TV, judging talent shows such as The X Factor, both in the UK and Australia, The Masked Singer Australia and more recently the LGBTQI+ dating show, I Kissed a Boy.

The star was seen shooting a scene alongside none other than Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne! (Credit: Media Mode)

In 2023, Dannii told Stellar that she was “excited” about the prospect of acting again, mainly due to the types of roles that were now being offered.

“When I was doing Secrets and Home and Away I would never have imagined that the age I am now there would be roles available to me because women just sort of dropped off and weren’t involved in series unless it was a bit part as someone’s mum or grandma,” she said at the time.

Imposter is said to be set around a Succession-style family feud and is set to hit Aussie screens next year! (Credit: Media Mode)

“But, I think now TV has gone through the most crazy changes, and it’s now a time where it would be so exciting, and it would draw me back in because there are so many possibilities of great roles.”

Imposter is said to be a gripping drama based around a Succession-style family feud and is set to be released in Australia sometime next year.

