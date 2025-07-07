Australian actor Julian McMahon passed away in early July aged 56, following a private battle with cancer.

The stars wife, Kelly McMahon shared a statement with Deadline to confirm the news.

“I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said. “We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy.

“And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life.”

Kelly did not elaborate the type of cancer Julian had been suffering with, nor did she confirm how long ago he was diagnosed.

Tributes for Julian McMahon:

Fans, friends and former coworkers of Julian shared beautiful tributes in his memory.

Australian actor Lincoln Lewis revealed what it was like working alongside the entertainment heavyweight after they worked on 2012 disaster movie Bait 3D, touching on this “magnetic” and “commanding presence”.” But it was his recollection of fond moments with him that brought fans to tears.

“I remember going up to him the first time and I was so nervous. Hand was shaking everything like that,” he shared on the Today show.

“But for all that he’s done and all that he’d achieved at the time, he just had this beaming smile and he just said like a big hello to me, brought me in, sat me down and then just started having a chat about life.”

His former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano was heartbroken by the loss.

“That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding,” Alyssa captioned a collection of images shared to Instagram.

“We spent years together on Charmed—years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.

“Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable—but always with love.

“Rest, my friend. I’ll carry your laugh with me. Forever Cole. Forever Julian.”

His Fantastic Four co-star loan Gruffudd shared on Instagram: “This is terribly sad news about Julian. Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together. Every encounter with him was a joy.

“It was an honor to be Dr. Richards to his Dr. Doom. My heart goes out to his wife and family. God speed Julian,” he concluded.

As of writing, there has been no news regarding Julian McMahon’s funeral.

Julian McMahon’s on and off the screen:

Julian is well-known for his iconic roles in Fantastic Four, Charmed, and Nip/Tuck, but his family was already recognised in Australia as the only son of Sir William McMahon, the former Prime Minister.

He also first starred in the beloved Australian soap, Home and Away as Ben Lucini. It was during this time on the series in the late 80s that he met pop princess Dannii Minogue, who portrayed Emma Jackson, who he wed in 1994. The union lasted 18 months.

Later in 1999, he wed American actress Brooke Burns, best known for her role in Baywatch.

After this relationship broke down, he then began dating model and author Kelly Paniagua in 2003 before quietly marrying in 2014.

