Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts tease surprise new move that has fans talking

Sam Frost is making a fresh – and slightly unexpected – career move, stepping into the podcast world alongside close friend and former co-star Sarah Roberts.

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The duo, who formed a tight bond while starring on Home And Away, have announced they’re launching a new podcast titled Cracking On.

They shared the news on Instagram with a relaxed shot of themselves sitting on a couch in the water at sunset, teasing the project with the simple caption: “Cracking on. Coming soon.”

(Credit: Instagram)

While they’ve kept most details under wraps, Sam has hinted the podcast won’t shy away from the messier side of life. Describing it as a space to unpack “life’s big rejections and redirections,” she suggested the conversations will dive into the moments people don’t usually put on display – setbacks, tough calls, and everything that comes with starting over.

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And they’re bringing in some familiar faces to help tell those stories. Early guests include fellow Home And Away stars Lynne McGranger and Emily Weir, alongside comedian Nick Giannopoulos.

Also set to appear are Debra Lawrance, Myf Warhurst and Michala Banas – a lineup that hints at plenty of candid stories and behind-the-scenes insights.

Sam and Sarah first met in 2017 when they joined Home And Away as Jasmine Delaney and Willow Harris, quickly becoming close both on and off screen.

Even after Sarah’s departure in 2021 and Sam’s exit a year later, their friendship has remained firmly intact – something this new project clearly builds on.

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(Credit: Getty)

The timing is also notable. The podcast comes almost a year after Sam welcomed her second child with fiancé Jordie Hansen, marking a new phase both personally and professionally.

Rather than a traditional return to television, she’s opting for something more flexible – and arguably more revealing.

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