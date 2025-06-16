Meet the new man in Sarah Roberts’ life!

It’s been just over a year since Sarah Roberts officially split from her ex-husband James Stewart – and now a new man has entered her life!

The actress, who starred as Willow Harris on Home And Away from 2017 to 2021, is reportedly now dating Sydney-based cinematographer and artist, Jake Iesu.

Sarah posed for her new man – who’s an artist! (Credit: Media Mode)

WHO IS SARAH’S NEW PARTNER?

According to Jake’s Instagram account, he is a Steadicam operator and “an occasional” pilot.

The new couple were spotted on June 13 at his art show in Sydney.

A few days prior, the couple also attended the Sydney Film Festival together.

While Sarah and Jake are yet to make their romance Instagram official, she recently spoke with Stellar about finding love after her divorce.

“I feel grateful that I found him, because he’s allowed me to grow in beautiful and unexpected ways,” Sarah shared.

“But if I didn’t have that, I would still be okay. Because I finally found myself, as cliched as that may sound.”

The lovebirds were spotted together at an art show in Sydney. (Credit: Media Mode)

MOVING ON FROM HER MARRIAGE

The former couple met on the set of the iconic soap opera Home And Away in 2017.

A year later, Sarah and James became engaged, and eventually tied the knot in July 2019 at a lavish ceremony held at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

In April 2024, Sarah broke the news of her divorce to James – something she was terrified to speak about it.

“I’ve been really afraid of talking about this because of what I’ve felt to be the stigma and shame around it,” she told Stellar at the time. “But I just want to say that I’m divorced.”

“I’ll never speak on anyone else’s behalf, but my belief in marriage is that two people grow and learn from each other together,” she said of their separation. “Sometimes people just grow apart, and that’s okay.”

“I got to a point where I realised I couldn’t grow in the way I wanted to within this particular relationship.”

She also said the media scrutiny surrounding her split “ripped her heart into a million little pieces”.

“What I can take responsibility for is the wat that I feel,” Sarah explained.

“I know that hurt people hurt people, but healed people can heal people – and I’m so happy with where I’m at today.

“I’ve finally found a love for myself that I didn’t have.”

