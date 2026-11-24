Elizabeth Hurley seemed to have the time of her life at stepdaughter Miley Cyrus’s secret wedding – and appeared blissfully unaware of the backlash she was getting over her “wholly inappropriate” choice of attire!

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The model, 61, posted a series of wedding day photographs on her Instagram, flashing the thigh-high split and semi-sheer bodice of a Gaurav Gupta gown that some claimed was an obvious attempt to upstage the bride.

Tale of two mums’ wardrobes! Liz went for bold while Tish covered up for Miley’s nuptials. (Credit: Instagram)

“A magnificent day celebrating @miley and @mmaxxm beautiful wedding ❤️ in Frank Sinatra’s house in Palm Springs ❤️ wishing M&M the happiest life together ❤️Thank you for having me ❤️” Liz captioned the collection of photos of her and her daring dress, posing with partner Billy Ray Cyrus and son Damian.

Billy responded, “The most special day ever… I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

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Miley, 34, exchanged vows with her longtime partner Maxx Morando, 28, almost a year after their engagement. It was the singer’s second trip down the aisle, but looked to be a far more glamorous affair than when she married Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth at their Tennessee home in 2018.

Miley and Billy shared a beautiful father-daughter dance. (Credit: Instagram)

In typical Miley style, the guests’ dress code for the big day was unconventionally all-black. While Liz kept with the colour scheme, many commenters online criticised her for daring to wear such a risque dress to her stepdaughter’s special day.

“Liz Hurley seems to have missed the messages, never try to overshadow the bride…Quelle Surprise….NOT!” one fan wrote.

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Another remarked, “That dress is totally inappropriate for a wedding… she looks a mess.”

Liz happily posed with son Damian and Billy’s daughter Noah. (Credit: Instagram)

Yet the confident British actress – who once famously wore a Versace dress held together with safety pins! – seemed only too happy to showcase her look, posing for photos with Billy, Damian and Billy’s daughter Noah on the day.

Family feud over?

On the flip side, the mother of the bride, Tish Cyrus, was almost covered head to tie in an elegant black dress.

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“Walking into the most magical night 🤍 M+M 11-21-26,” the proud mum wrote next to a snap with her actor husband, Dominic Purcell.

The Cyrus family has been through its share of drama, with Miley and Billy going through periods of estrangement in recent years. However, their relationship is in a much better place, by the looks of their sweet father-daughter wedding dance.

“My little girl married the love of her life!” the Achy Breaky Heart singer wrote on Instagram. “I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love.”

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