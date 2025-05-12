Miley Cyrus sets the record straight about family feud

After years of rumours swirling about a family feud between Miley Cyrus and her parents Billy Ray and Tish, the singer has taken to social media to set the record straight.

Advertisement

The statement was posted on Miley’s Instagram story just days after Tish, 57, appeared to unfollow her daughter on the social media site.

“I rarely comment on rumours, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” Miley, 32, wrote.

“She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me – simple, coincidental and uninteresting.”

The same day as the statement was posted, Billy Ray, 63, posted an old video of Miley and a selfie on his Instagram profile, indicating that they’ve resolved any issues between them.

Advertisement

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the year,” Miley posted.

“Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”

TISH’S NEW MARRIAGE

Tish is now married to Australian actor Dominic Purcell. (Image: Instagram)

In April 2022, Billy Ray and Tish filed for divorce, creating a rift in the family that’s only just starting to heal.

Advertisement

At the time, the former couple who were married for 28 years released a statement announcing they were going there separate ways, and that the divorce was amicable.

A few months later, however, Tish claimed on the podcast Call Me Daddy that she faced “a lot of disrespect” in every form” while married to Billy Ray.

“I didn’t even know until I had a new relationship where there was so much respect, how much disrespect was in my marriage before,” the mum-of-five said.

She also referred to herself as a single parent during her kids formative years, as she raised them while Billy Ray and Miley were busy filming Hannah Montana.

Advertisement

In August 2023, Tish tied the knot with Aussie actor Dominic Purcell, 55, at Miley’s home in Malibu.

ACHY BREAKY HEART FINALLY MENDED

Billy Ray recently confirmed he’s now dating Austin Powers star Liz Hurley. (Image: Instagram)

As for the Achy Breaky Heart singer, Billy Ray moved on from Tish with Australian country singer Firerose, 37, with the pair confirming their engagement in August 2022.

Just over a year later, the couple got married in a “beautiful, joyous day that saw two souls united as one in holy matrimony”.

Advertisement

“It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” the pair wrote on Instagram.

However it was not perfect, as Billy Ray filed for divorce just seven months later, claiming she wasn’t the person he thought he married, and believed Firerose was only with him for financial reasons.

Over Easter weekend this year, Billy Ray shocked fans across the globe when he confirmed he was in a new relationship with English actress Elizabeth Hurley, 59, on social media, who he met in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise.

“It’s just been beautiful – and again, no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son – I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did,” Billy Ray told People about his relationship with Liz.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.