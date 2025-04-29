Miley Cyrus warns Liz Hurley: ‘My dad will break your heart!’

After a string of eyebrow raising romances, Elizabeth Hurley has managed to shock the world once again by going public with her new beau, Billy Ray Cyrus!

The Austin Powers actress, 59, took to Instagram over the Easter break to announce the news, posting an image of herself receiving a kiss on the cheek from the country music superstar, 63.

And it’s said to be causing all kinds of achy-breaky hearts within his family, particularly with his daughter Miley.

Liz and Billy Ray went official on social media with this loved up picture. (Credit: Instagram)

“Of course Miley didn’t know. She stays away from her dad as much as possible,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “She won’t be happy about this because she’s about to launch an album and this is going to overshadow it all!”

While they note that Miley, 32, “really doesn’t want to get involved”, she’s always been a big fan of Liz and “can’t sit by and watch her dad ruin her life”.

“Miley’s trying to get a discreet message to Liz indirectly, warning her about Billy. She’s convinced he has a whole other side to him she needs to know about.

“He has a very complicated history with women. He knows how to woo them, but that’s about it. She’s worried for Liz,” says the spy. “[But] her dad? Not so much.”

Once inseparable, Miley and Billy – who starred together on the family sitcom Hannah Montana in the early 2000s – became estranged after her mother Tish filed for divorce in 2022.

Billy and Tish divorced in 2022 and he proposed to Firerose just months later. (Credit: Getty)

FAMILY TORN APART

The separation drove a wedge between the talented family, with Miley and her siblings Brandi, 37, and Trace, 36, siding with their mother, while younger siblings Braiso, 30, and Noah, 25, appeared to back their dad.

At the time, the point of contention appeared to come from Billy’s shot-gun engagement to Australian singer Firerose, 36, and their near 30-year age gap. However, sources are now speculating that there might have been tension between Tish and Billy due to Billy’s closeness with Liz while filming!

TROUBLING TIMELINE

Billy and Liz first met on the set of the Netflix holiday film Christmas In Paradise around October and December 2021, with an insider saying their chemistry had been “electric” throughout the production.

Liz, who dated Shane Warne, would later tell the media that she’d “long been a fan” of Billy, and he was one of the reasons why she agreed to do the film – she even introduced son Damian to him. While Billy has always maintained he stayed faithful to Tish during their marriage, the source says Tish’s decision to file for divorce just months later in April 2022 might have been a knee-jerk reaction.

They met on the set of Christmas In Paradise in 2021. (Credit: Netflix)

“Tish and Billy had the most rock solid ‘ride or die’ marriage in Hollywood. They’d gone through many storms, so the only thing that makes sense is that, to Tish, something had changed while Billy was filming with Liz,” adds the insider.

“It might explain why she suddenly filed for divorce.”

FRIEND HORROR

Like Miley, Liz’s friends are also struggling to comprehend why their fabulously well-heeled Liz has gone down the love route that’s a little more redneck than blue blood.

“Liz’s friends are in shock,” a source divulges. “Elton [John] is horrified and thinks she’s lost her mind, while ex Hugh [Grant] is keeping his opinions completely benign.

“Joan Collins, of course, thinks the whole idea is a complete riot and ‘classic Liz’,” whereas Liz’s son Damian is also supportive, with the 23-year-old commenting a red love heart emoji on Liz’s Instagram post.

Liz’s “posh squad” friends are reportedly shocked. (Credit: Getty)

