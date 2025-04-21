Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, 59, has been romantically linked to various high-profile celebrities over the years, but her new relationship has left fans shocked.

Advertisement

Liz has seemingly confirmed her new romance with country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, with the pair sharing a loved up photo together on Easter.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Happy Easter ♥️,” Liz simply wrote alongside a snap of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her on the cheek.

The new couple appeared to be spending the holiday together on a farm, with Elizabeth donning a straw hat, plaid shirt, denim jeans and aviator sunglasses while leaning against a wooden fence in front of a paddock of grass.

Advertisement

The 59-year-old also added a song to the Instagram post: ‘I’m Still Standing’ by Elton John.

Her son, Damian Hurley, also commented underneath the post, sharing a love heart and a celebration emoji.

(Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to take to the comment section to share both their shock and joy over the surprise new pairing.

Advertisement

“Wait….what?,” one person wrote, while another added, “who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?”

Others commented, “How many of us were all like WAIT WHAT when we open[ed] the app and saw this?!!🙋🏼‍♀️ did not see this one coming,” and, “Hey girl , TAKE THAT HAPPINESS”, while another joked, “What in the Hannah Montana is going on 😮.”

Liz Hurley previously sparked speculation about a potential relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus when she used his song ‘She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore’ in a previous Instagram post, uploaded on 9 April, and tagged the singer in a photo of herself wearing a bikini.

Advertisement

“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives 💗,” she wrote in the caption.

Both parties have been in a few relationships since separating from their spouses in recent years.

Billy Ray separated from his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, in April 2022, and he married Australian singer Firerose in October 2023, however the couple divorced in May 2024.

As for Liz, she was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011, and she famously dated Australian cricketer Shane Warne from 2011 until 2013.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.