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that’s life! Puzzler on the Go Issue 214

Enter that's life! Puzzler on the Go's puzzle competition online - your chance to share in over $60,000 cash & prizes
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Please fill in your full name, email address, mailing address and phone number along with your answers to the puzzles you wish to enter.

Kindly Note:

-You can only enter once online for each issue.

-The online coupon must be completed in one session and submitted when you have answered all the puzzles you wish to enter.

-The magazine cover, barcode or a receipt must be retained by you as proof of purchase to claim all prizes over the value of $250.

Good Luck!

Having trouble with entering online? Try this link

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions

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Andy Hankin

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