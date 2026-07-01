Liz Hurley’s wedding drama! Inside Billy Ray Cyrus’s showdown with Hugh Grant

There is some serious pre-marital drama brewing in Elizabeth Hurley’s world, and it involves two of the most important men in her life: Billy Ray Cyrus and Hugh Grant.

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As plans for Liz’s, 61, upcoming nuptials to country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus, 64, shift into high gear, insiders are dropping a major bombshell: Liz’s most famous ex, Hugh Grant, 65, has been completely crossed off the guest list.

While Liz and Hugh have famously maintained a close bond since their 2000 split, things reportedly went south the moment the British actor met her new fiancé, with an insider claiming there’s no love lost between Billy and Hugh.

Elizabeth and Hugh dated for 13 years and broke up in 2000. (Credit: Instagram/Getty)

The secret feud between Billy Ray Cyrus and Hugh Grant

“Billy and Hugh did NOT hit it off,” the source exclusively reveals to Woman’s Day. “Hugh couldn’t help himself and his snobbish mannerisms rubbed Billy the wrong way.”

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But unlike others who might have stayed quiet to keep the peace, the ‘Achy Break Heart’ singer wasn’t having any of it. Billy Ray reportedly stood his ground, creating an instant rift.

The insider admits that while Liz is a little sad her “two favourite men can’t stand each other,” the showdown actually had a surprising side effect: it made her relationship with Billy even stronger. After years of Liz playing the part of the fiercely loyal, ultra-gracious ex, the united stance with Hugh appears to be over.

What really sealed the deal was the fact that her 24-year-old son, Damian Hurley, is throwing his support behind Billy.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley. (Credit: Getty)

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“No one has EVER stood up for her when it comes to Hugh,” the source explains. “Damian’s playing a key role in smoothing things over between Billy and Hugh as Hugh is Damian’s godfather. But privately he admires Billy for taking a protective stance over his mum.”

As for the relationship Damian has forged with Billy and his kids, it’s understood the families have blended beautifully.

“Billy’s got a soft heart under all that gruffness. Damian’s met all of Billy’s kids – Miley loves him – and they’re all getting on famously. He’s certainly helped ease some of the tensions Billy has with his kids, who are finally starting to believe the glamorous and very posh Liz Hurley is really in love with their annoying country bumpkin dad!”

When are Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus getting married?

Liz and Billy could be tying the knot very soon! (Credit: Instagram)

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If you’re wondering if you’ve missed the news of Liz and Billy’s engagement, fear not: according to our sources, the lack of bling on Liz’s finger is all part of the plan to keep their impending nuptials under wraps.

“Billy has been proposing to her since Thanksgiving last year,” our insider reveals. “It’s hard to tell when she did finally accept, but it’s likely they’re skipping the engagement fuzz and getting straight to the altar.”

The buzz around the couple suggests they are aiming for a September or October wedding date. The timing is perfect: it gives Billy Ray plenty of time to wrap up promotions for his new album, while giving Liz a window to curate her dream “romantic country wedding.”

“They’re both in their 60s and feel lucky to have found love after so many heartbreaks,” says the source. “They both have too many famous friends to invite them all, but saying their vows in front of family only makes it more serious and extra special.”

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