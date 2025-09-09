Liz Hurley’s celeb friends ‘worried’ amid development in Billy Ray romance

It’s the celebrity romance none of us saw coming. When Hugh Grant’s ex Liz Hurley went Insta-official with Achy, Breaky Heart crooner Billy Ray Cyrus, jaws were on the floor.

“Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?,” one shocked fan mused as Liz took to the social platform to say “happy Easter” while sharing a snap of Miley Cyrus’ dad planting a kiss on her cheek.

Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are loved up online. (Credit: Instagram/elizabethhurley1)

Billy Ray was soon opening up on how they met after being co-stars in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise in an interview with Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show.

“We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there,” Billy Ray explained. “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.

“The oddest part was first, how much we laughed,” he added. “Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different.”

2022 was a difficult year for Billy Ray. His then-wife Tish filed for divorce from the star in April that year citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Billy Ray, Miley and Tish Cyrus at the Grammy Awards in 2019. (Image: Getty)

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” a joint statement from the pair read.

“We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

Soon after the split, Billy Ray moved on with Australian singer Firerose, but that relationship didn’t last the distance.

His romance with Liz Hurley, however, appears to have gone from strength to strength, with Liz gushing about her “good year” in a September 2025 interview with Hello

When asked about what made her happy, Liz replied, “My friends, family, Billy Ray, my dogs, my parrot and my new tortoise James. I’ve been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I’m appalling but I’m hoping to improve!”

Liz’s romance with Billy Ray is moving fast (Credit: Instagram/elizabethhurley1)

Things are going so well, there’s speculation a wedding could even be on the cards, but despite Liz’s clear enthusiasm for her new love, friends of the star – including her buddy Elton John – are secretly worried about how fast things are moving.

“Elton’s just one of a few who are worried she’s being hasty,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Billy’s only worth about $10m while she’s well over $50m, but even worse is the fact that her fortune’s increased while Billy used to be worth over $40m back in the 90s.

“Sure, Liz didn’t have to pay for expensive divorces or raising six kids, but there’s no question Billy’s been bad with money and he’s the first to admit it.”

Elton is said to be worried Liz is moving too fast. (Credit: Getty)

The music star is said to have blown through $40m in one year back in the 1990s – splashing out on a ranch in Tennessee and a world-class collection of Harleys.

“Money’s not been something he ever tried to focus on too much, but now facing down a prenup and having all his finances under scrutiny is about as sexy as an STD – and Liz agrees,” the source adds.

“Her friends, like Elton and even Hugh [Grant], aren’t giving up though. They get that she’s in this little cozy lovefest world with Billy, but if she’s willing to sign a legal marriage contract, it has to be done in such a way that she doesn’t end up worse off than when she went into this relationship.”

