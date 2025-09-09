Patrick Schwarzenegger’s bride stunned at their secret wedding. One relative wasn’t invited

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son Patrick tied the knot in a secret wedding on September 6.

The 31-year-old White Lotus star married model Abby Champion on September 6, in Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho.

The couple exchanged vows on a bluff overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene, while Patrick’s famous parents and extended family members looked on.

But one member of the Schwarzenegger family was noticeably missing.

According to TMZ, Arnold’s son Joseph Baena, who was born after the Terminator star had an affair with his housekeeper, was reportedly not invited to his half-brother’s wedding.

The 78-year-old actor shares daughters Katherine, 35, Christina, 34, and sons Patrick and Christopher with ex-wife Maria Shriver, 69.

While they were still married, Arnold had an affair with the couple’s housekeeper Mildred Baena, which led to the end of the marriage in 2011.

White Lotus star Patrick beamed as he chatted to his wedding guests, but there was one family member missing. (Credit: Backgrid)

For the first 15 years of his life, Mildred claimed Joseph was her now-ex-husband Rogelio Baena’s son.

But Maria became suspicious about his true parentage when he started to look more and more like Arnold.

She eventually confronted Mildred, who broke down in tears.

“It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody,” Arnold told Howard Stern in 2015. “But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

“I had personal setbacks, but this was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure… Not only failure, but you feel like, ‘I’m to blame for it. It was me that screwed up.’ And you can’t point the finger at anyone else.”

Arnold with his som Joseph. (Credit: Instagram/josephbaena)

While talking to People in 2023 about his relationship with his ex-wife, the Kindergarten Cop star acknowledged the marriage ended because of his “f**k up” but they were now on good terms.

“We never left the [first] chapter. Because remember, it’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just my f—up, right?” he told the publication.

“We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that. And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas.

“My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. (Credit: Getty)

That same year, a source close to the family told Page Six the couple’s four children don’t want to have a relationship with Joseph.

“But, to be honest, the other kids don’t love Joe. It’s a shame as he’s a really good kid, and Arnold has always treated him like all his other kids — very fairly. But for whatever reason, the other kids take [the affair] out on Joe,” the source said.

Another source close to Katherine said she didn’t want to reminded of her father’s affair every time she saw Joseph.

“Why should she have a relationship with this kid? Joseph is the product of an affair that Arnold kept hidden for years! This was a deeply damaging and shameful situation that destroyed her family. I can’t say I blame her for not wanting to embrace this living ­reminder of that,” the source said.

While he doesn’t seem to have a close bond with his half-siblings, Joseph has a great relationship with his dad.

Arnold supported him financially throughout college and the pair regularly train together.

“I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” he said on Sophia and Sistine Stallone’s Unwaxed podcast in 2022.

