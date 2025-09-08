The White Lotus season 4 destination revealed: ‘Zeroed in’

The White Lotus might be heading back to Europe for season four.

Advertisement

Each season of the comedy-drama murder mystery is set at a different Four Seasons location and introduces a (mostly) brand new cast of characters, whose interactions eventually led to a fatality.

The first season, which introduced us to the franchise, was set at a Four Seasons in Hawaii, which was called The White Lotus in the series. Season two was set on the coast of Italy and season three was set in Thailand.

According to Deadline, HBO and show creator Mike White have “zeroed in” on France for the location for the fourth season of the hit series.

With that news in mind, here’s everything we know about The White Lotus season 4:

Advertisement

Where will The White Lotus season 4 be set?

In September, Deadline claimed The White Lotus was heading to France for its fourth season.

Sources told the publication the production crew were currently focused on the famous Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, which is perched on the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera.

Creator Mike White was recently spotted staying at Nice’s historic Hotel Negresco, which is by the ocean and has a similar style of architecture Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat.

France is also home to two other Four Seasons — the Megève in the Alps; and the Hotel George V which is located in Paris.

Advertisement

Credit: HBO.

In February 2025, Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, told Deadline they were about to start scouting locations and strongly hinted the series may be headed back to Europe.

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” she said. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

She added there were “some countries on the map that we talked about, but nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting”.

Advertisement

After season 3 aired, Mike White said he was hoping for a change of scenery for season 4.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he told Deadline at the time.

Other possible locations include Australia. Speaking at Sydney’s Vivid Festival in 2023, Mike said he hoped there would be a season in Australia one day.

“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going,” he said during a press conference. “It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

Advertisement

Who has been cast in season 4 of The White Lotus?

The show’s creators are yet to make any announcements about the cast.

However, we know each season Mike casts an entire new cast of characters with the exception of one or two characters.

Credit: HBO.

With Parker Posey’s character Victoria Ratliff becoming a fan favourite during season three, we might see her return to the franchise, just like Jennifer Coolidge did with her character Tanya McQuoid.

Advertisement

Looking at who Mike has worked with in the past but hasn’t cast in a season of The White Lotus yet, we could see Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, Laura Dern, Jack Black or even Ben Stiller checking into The White Lotus.

What is season 4 of The White Lotus about?

Each season of The White Lotus starts with a body and then follows the cast of characters in the lead up to that body being found.

Each season also explores a range of themes which relate to the location of The White Lotus hotel the characters are staying at.

For example, season one explored privilege and race relations, while season two explored sex, betrayal and infidelity. Mike White said he chose Thailand for season three because it worked with the themes he wanted to explore.

Advertisement

“I’ve dabbled in Buddhism, and Thailand worked for the themes that I was trying to get into. The show is about identity and desire — and then there’s another part of me, the mischievous gay part, that’s just like, ‘How do I create something that’s dirty and funny?’” he told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the season three finale.

When will season 4 of The White Lotus premiere?

As the production crew are still scouting locations, it’s unlikely we’ll see season 4 of The White Lotus until the second half of 2026.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.