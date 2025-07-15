Aussie actress Harriet Dyer was so close to scoring a White Lotus role

In a casting twist worthy of the show itself, Aussie favourite Harriet Dyer nearly landed a major role in The White Lotus — a part that eventually went to UK star Aimee Lou Wood.

Advertisement

Sources say Harriet, best known for her work in Love Child and Colin from Accounts, made it right to the final shortlist and impressed producers with her powerful audition.

“They loved her,” one insider reveals. “It was a tight race but in the end, they picked Aimee to help boost international appeal.”

Although Harriet missed out this time, her performance has earned buzz in casting circles with industry voices saying she’s now on every director’s radar. With her talent and star power, it’s only a matter of time before another big global opportunity comes knocking.

Harriet began her career with guest roles on A Moody Christmas and Packed to the Rafters. In 2014, she landed the role of Patricia Saunders on Love Child and stayed as a regular member of the cast for three seasons.

Advertisement

In 2015, she starred in the Stan comedy No Activity, alongside Patrick Brammall, who would later become her husband and creative partner.

Credit: Instagram.

In 2017, the Love Child actress made the decision to move to the US where Patrick was living.

“I think you want to be close to the person you’re with,” she told Confidential at the time. “I think it was a natural thing anyway, I’d probably do it even if he was still here… It’s not a follow-the-leader situation.”

Advertisement

The pair tied the knot while holidaying in Tampa, Florida, in March 2021, just five days after Patrick proposed.

“Things to do in Tampa in March. 1. Catch a sunrise, 2. Propose to girlfriend, 3. Get married five days later,” the Offspring star shared on Instagram at the time.

Five months later, they welcomed daughter Joni Jane Brooklyn Brammall, who they adopted through a US agency.

“International Daughter’s Day feels as good a time as any to introduce our little Joni Jane Brooklyn Brammall,” Harriet said on Instagram at the time. “Born September 16, 2021, and with us from her first moments thanks to her incredible birth mother.”

Advertisement

In 2022, Colin From Accounts, the comedy series they co-created and starred in together, premiered on Binge in Australia. It has since become a global hit.

During their acceptance speeches at the 2023 Logies, Harriet spoke about the “mum guilt” of continuing to work while their baby was still young.

Credit: Instagram.

“We hear so much about [it], but not so much dad guilt,” she said on stage.

Advertisement

“I wondered if I would feel that, because I’m not a natural mother, I’m an adoptive mother. But the feeling is still strong. I know so many mums who are scared to go back to work, but they can, because one day their kids will turn 18 and live a life of their own.

“I wanted anyone who might be at home checking the baby monitor or breastfeeding and wondering whether you can ever leave them, that it’s OK and they’ll be OK.”

In February 2025, they welcomed their second daughter, who they named Mabel.

The couple now split their time between their home in LA and Australia, as they work on local and international projects.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.