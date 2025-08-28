Are Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus planning to make a country album together?

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus could be set to cement their love in song with rumours circulating that Liz could make a surprising feature on his next studio album!

Talking to Woman’s Day, a source close to the couple says that they’re both currently holed up in a creative love bubble as Billy works on his new album ‘GONE‘ which is said to be “heavily influenced” by his new love with Liz.

“It’s very sweet how music has become a big part of their romance – they’ll spend hours just him strumming away while they chat,” says the insider.

Liz and Billy are currently holed up together in a creative love bubble while Billy records his new album. (Credit: Getty)

“After Liz’s incredible glamourous life, she loves every moment of Billy’s rugged authenticity. Not since Hugh has she had a man she actually respects and as much as he might offend some of her friends, she wouldn’t change a thing.”

While the Bedazzled star, 60, is reportedly “revelling in her role as muse,” it seems her rocker beau, 64, is keen to get her even more involved!

“Naturally she’s his top pick to star in his music videos, but there’s no doubt that Billy wants to include her on the album because it’s all about her. Liz is terrified of singing no matter how clever the autotune is though,” adds the source.

Liz teased on Instagram that Billy was teaching her how to play guitar. (Credit: Instagram)

“She’s always avoided roles that involved singing, even during her theatre days, but as a trained dancer she’s always had a passion for music and Billy’s taking great pleasure in introducing her to his world.”

While he may struggle to get Liz on backing vocals, the spy adds that the ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ icon “would just be happy with a backtrack of her saying something super posh.”

Liz, who is said to be “hooked” on country music at the moment, teased she’s also learning to play the guitar in an Instagram post, where she said her “patient boyfriend” was teaching her how to play!

