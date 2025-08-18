Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ shock baby plans!

Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are getting steadily serious and already have their sights set on marriage, as Woman’s Day has revealed! But a source says they’d love to go one step further and adopt a baby together, once they’ve taken the plunge and become man and wife!

An insider says, “Billy Ray’s already adopted two of his children, so it’s something he fully embraces, and Liz has spoken openly about how beautiful and important adoption is. Now that they’re talking seriously about marriage, this is naturally part of the conversation too.”

In 2006 while campaigning to raise awareness of breast cancer, Liz, 60, spoke candidly about adoption, telling reporters: “I think it is amazing when anybody adopts a child. I know plenty of children who have been adopted and I actively encourage it.

Baby plans! Sources say Liz, pictured with her goddaughter, wants to adopt with Billy Ray! (Image: Getty)

Baby on the way?

“I have been around some pretty hideous orphanages when I have been fundraising and it would be phenomenal if any of those kids could go to a loving home. I think it is kind of irrelevant whether they are celebrities or not, I am just in favour of as much adoption as possible because there are so many families who can’t have kids and so many kids who don’t have families.



“I would give anything to pave the way to make the jurisdiction quicker so that people can get children faster.”

Dream romance! The loved up pair are talking weddings and babies. (Image: Instagram)

Best mum! Liz has a great relationship with her son Damian. (Image: Instagram)

Mum’s the word!

The source adds: “They both have grown kids, but that doesn’t mean they’re done parenting. Liz is incredibly nurturing and would love to give a child in need a loving home. Her son Damian is her best friend and is with her a lot but he has his own life now and she does miss being ‘mummy.’”



It’s no secret that Billy Ray, 63, is struggling with a lot of his kids right now – his fallout and subsequent make-up with daughter Miley Cyrus has been well documented – so the idea of a “do over”, after the trauma of his last divorce, is very appealing to him.

“The idea of starting fresh together with a new chapter, including possibly raising a child, is very appealing for him and for Liz too. A lot of people roll their eyes at this pairing and don’t expect it to last but they’re very serious and in this for the long haul, and adoption is very much on the table.”

Country album coming soon! Liz has revealed Billy Ray is teaching her guitar. (Image: Instagram)

And in the meantime the couple are working on a new baby – some country music! Sharing a snap of herself holding a guitar to Instagram, Liz captioned it: “My patient boyfriend is attempting to teach me the guitar (and yes, he’s going to replace the missing string)”

We sense an album, incoming!

