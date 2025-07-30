Liz Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus’ summer romance

It’s been a summer of love for Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

This week, the country music star revealed he’s spending his first UK summer with the Austin Powers star at her $12 million country estate in Herefordshire.

The 60-year-old actress has owned Donnington Hall since 2012 and it’s her primary residence. She bought the sprawling Georgian estate, which features five bathrooms and its own lake, with her then-fiance Shane Warne.

“Happy Sunday y’all. Loving my first English summer,” Billy wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding his guitar in the sun at the estate.

Liz, who was tagged in the post, commented “Happy Days”, with a red heart.

On the first of July, Liz shared a photo of herself under a rainbow on Instagram and captioned it with lyrics from ‘Over the Rainbow’, which is the couple’s song.

“Thank you 🙏🏼 for sharing our song 🎵 in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!!” Billy commented. “You are one of a kind young lady!!! Truly an original. ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

And in June, Liz posted a photo of her son Damien Hurley and Billy Ray’s daughter Miley at the premiere of Miley’s new album Something Beautiful.

“The babies are all grown up 🥹❤️ @damianhurley1 & @mileycyrus at the premiere of Something Beautiful in London last night ❤️❤️❤️ #proudparents,” she captioned the post.

The actress and the ‘Achey Breaky Heart’ singer went public with their relationship in April, when Liz posted a photo of them kissing on her Instagram account.

During an appearance on Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show the same month, Billy Ray explained that he received a text message from Liz out of the blue after his marriage to Australian singer Firerose broke down.

Credit: Instagram.

“Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner,” the 63-year-old said the message read.

After Billy Ray responded: “Who is this?” and Liz revealed her identity, the pair reconnected.

“Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh,” he said.

The country music singer also said the Bedazzled star was “impressively brilliant”.

“She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman,” he said. “If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything.”

The pair first met when they worked together on a Christmas movie called Christmas in Paradise in 2022.

“We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there,” Billy Ray recalled on the podcast. “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

Credit: Instagram.

The ‘In The Heart of A Woman’ singer said he had hit rockbottom and was thinking “Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?” when Liz reached out.

“For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you,” he explained. “And in this moment… a friend reached out.”

After news of the couple’s relationship broke, a source told the Daily Mail it was a “slap in the face” to Billy Ray’s ex-wife Tish.

“Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in. Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat-out denied it,” the source told the publication.

“They got very close on the set and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact.”

