Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s shock Paris reunion!

Following months of ugly divorce headlines and claims of family estrangement, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly “laid down the hatchet and have been talking regularly”, a source spills to Woman’s Day after their gushing – and very public – Instagram posts to each other spurred rumours the former couple could even be getting back together!

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(Credit: Instagram)

Reaching out

Last week, Keith, 58, stunned fans when he posted, “Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!” on the social media platform to mark his ex-wife’s 59th.

It’s the country music superstar’s first time reaching out, in what many perceive as an olive branch, to Nicole since their bitter divorce was finalised in January this year.

And sources say that the Babygirl actress was so “touched” by the gesture that she took to the platform just a day later to post her own heartfelt message back.

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“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers,” Nicole wrote alongside a sweet black and white image of her with her late father Antony and another of Keith holding their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith on his back when they were young children.

(Credit: Instagram)

Parisian Rendezvous

While the back-to-back posts could certainly be viewed as a very public first step towards a reconciliation, an insider explains that the formerly estranged pair have slowly started talking in private.

“They’ve tentatively agreed to meet in private and to get back to the job of parenting the girls together,” says the source. “The whole situation was starting to affect the girls and if there’s one thing they can agree on it’s their wellbeing. But his gesture seemed to bring everything back to normal and now she’s agreed to a quiet dinner so they can get back on the same page.”

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And has that quiet dinner already happened? Sources spill there had been rumours within their camp that Keith – who’s currently on a break from touring – may have sneakily slipped into Paris while Nicole was there celebrating her birthday last week, adding the City of Love was the perfect meeting place for them to get away from the prying eyes in Los Angeles, or even Nashville, and sit down over an intimate meal and hash things out.

(Credit: Instagram)

Never going back

The insider notes that while “it’s unlikely they’ll ever go back” to being romantically involved, it’s obvious that Nicole and Keith are finally “connecting again” after months of next to no contact.

“They’re finding it so much easier to build up a supportive friendship between them,” they say. “This is a couple who ‘saved’ each other multiple times throughout their relationship – him from drugs and alcohol and her from the loss of her parents and the hole left in her heart from her failed marriage to Tom Cruise.

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“And while Nicole knows she only has to say the word and Keith would come back, she won’t be rushing back any time soon. She’s enjoying herself for the first time in years.”

Nicole’s decoy boyfriend?

If Keith does want Nic back, he’s going to have to fight off a few bachelors first, as rumours have been swirling that Nicole is back in the dating pool.

“She’s being very quiet about the men she’s been dating, but there is one she continues to see and she’s desperate to keep it quiet,” a source spills. “He’s not someone unknown so it’s even more important that they keep it hush-hush.”

Speculation has been mounting her new man could be billionaire US businessman Paul Salem, however our source shoots this down, saying, “She wouldn’t even take his call,” and instead it’s someone in the entertainment industry that pals Jen [Aniston] and Reese [Witherspoon] separately recommended.

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“He’s slightly younger, but like Nicole is divorced and has grown-up kids. He’s also very, very rich.”

(Credit: Getty)

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