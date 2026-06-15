This Farmer Wants A Wife couple just dropped the ultimate double announcement

Two former Farmer Wants A Wife stars recently tied the knot and revealed a very exciting wedding present – they’re expecting their first child together!

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Farmer Benjamin appeared on the 2022 season of the hit series, but shocked fans by quitting midway through the show due to a family and health emergency, with doctors advising the sheep farmer to pull out of filming.

Benjamin was close to picking his final two when he got news that his grandma has passed away, saying he felt “horrid” that he had to jump ship and leave the three final ladies, Hannah, Erin and Lyndsay.

Farmer Ben and Hannah on Farmer Wants A Wife 2022. (Credit: Seven)

Fast-forward four years, and it turns out in amongst the heartache, there is a happy ending, with Benjamin later reconnecting with Hannah and the pair announcing their engagement earlier this year.

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The couple shared the happy news with their thousands of followers in a joint Instagram post on February 17.

“Um… YEP! The easiest yes of all, in every lifetime,” Hannah shared alongside a photo of her and Benjamin beaming at the camera, flashing her sparkling new ring.

Farmer Benjamin and Hannah tie the knot

Earlier this month, the pair became yet another Farmer couple to tie the knot and their wedding photos revealed a very cute surprise – they’re expecting their first baby!

The gorgeous photos from their Coffs Harbour wedding show the ecstatic couple popping a bottle of zero alcohol prosecco along the beach, with Hannah glowing in a white long-sleeved dress. Another photo shows the pair kissing, with a magical sunset as the backdrop.

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The romantic update was met with hundreds of comments from well-wishers and other Farmer Wants A Wife stars.

“Darlingggs,” Tess Brookman, also from the 2022 season who recently got engaged to Farmer Harry, commented.

Farmer fans were just as thrilled to see the news, with someone commenting, “Do I see a bun in the oven?! I just finished your season of FWAW and was so sad when you had to leave the show. I had to research and see where you are now and so happy that you still found your love with Hannah! Congrats!!”

Farmer Wants A Wife baby boom continues

Farmer Nathan and Jess have welcomed their first child, a girl named Gracie.

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It’s not the only recent baby news for Farmer fans. Recently, Nathan and Jess Guthrie from the 2021 season of Farmer Wants A Wife invited Woman’s Day into their home to introduce us to their baby girl Gracie.

Their daughter was born at Cooma Hospital on May 21 via a planned C-section, due to Gracie being breech.

“It was really amazing seeing her for the first time and after she was born she was awake for probably two hours just alert and looking at us and not crying at all,” says a smitten Jess of her newborn.

New dad Andrew, 36, is all over the moon about the new arrival.

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“She’s such a chill baby. We’ve heard some horror stories from our friends, so we consider ourselves very lucky.”

Jess has been open about her struggles with endometriosis and infertility. But the reality star says all the heartache was worth it now their precious bundle is here.

“Everything we’ve been through, I would do it a thousand times over in a heartbeat,” says the 32-year-old, who is glad to have given hope to other sufferers by sharing her complicated journey to having their baby.

“It’s been awesome to be able to talk to different people about what’s worked for them, what they’ve struggled with and offering some support where we can.”

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