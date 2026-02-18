Farmer Wants a Wife co-stars engaged after secret romance

A Farmer Wants a Wife star, who quit the show early back in 2022 after suffering family heartache, has stunned fans by announcing he’s getting married – to a fellow cast member!

Farmer Benjamin – a sheep farmer and “agricultural enthusiast” from Guyra, NSW, proved a hit in his season of the Channel Seven show, thanks to his quirky personality and creative side.

Farmer Benjamin was a hit on the 2022 season of the show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The then 33-year-old, known for having “mesmerising eyes” and a bushy beard, was emotionally open – memorably creating a massive love heart shape using his flock of sheep as a video tribute to his late Aunty Deb when he wasn’t able to attend her funeral during the Covid pandemic.

The moment was used in promotional material for the 2022 season of the show.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of love to give,” Benjamin shared in the same promo. ““I want to have that happen.”

What happened to Farmer Benjamin from Farmer Wants a Wife?

However, midway through the season, Benjamin devastated fans by abruptly quitting the show – leaving his remaining ladies, Erin, Hannah and Lyndsay, shellshocked.

He was facing family heartache. His grandmother had passed away and he had been diagnosed with a “health issue” which led doctors to advise him to pull out of filming.

Farmer Benjamin shocked the ladies by quitting midway through the season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’ve just got off the phone with my dad. I need to be with him and my family,” Benjamin explained at the time.

“I feel horrid that I have to jump ship right now, leave the ladies alone,” he added.

“There’s nothing else I can do.”

The three single ladies who had been vying for the farmer’s heart were all understanding.

“He’s so unwell that he can no longer continue the show and the doctors have made the call for him to exit the show and we’re all going home,” Erin explained on the show.

“All I hope for Benjamin is that he has a speedy recovery and that he has support,” Lyndsay added. “I wish I could be there for him, but unfortunately we can’t.

“I hope that when he feels better he reaches out, because I would like to continue where we left off.”

Hannah, meanwhile, said she was “devastated” to be going home.

Hannah said she was devastated to be going home. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I care for him a lot, I’m worried about Benjamin, I’m worried about his health. We all hope he’s okay,” she said.

Is Benjamin from Farmer Wants a Wife with anyone?

Fast forward four years and it can be revealed that Hannah and Benjamin ended up reuniting and romancing – and the duo just got engaged to be married!

The couple shared the happy news with their thousands of followers in a joint Instagram post on February 17.

“Um…. YEP! The easiest yes of all, in every lifetime,” Hannah shared alongside a photo of her and Benjamin beaming at the camera.

In the snap she showed off a glittering diamond ring.

Farmer Benjamin and Hannah have revealed they’re engaged. (Credit: Instagram)

Fellow Farmer Wants a Wife stars flooded to the comment sections to share their delight and surprise at the news.

“WEEEHOOO, over the moon for our faves,” wrote Tess Brookman, who found love with Farmer Harry Lloyd in the same season of the show.

“Congratulations! This is amazing news,” added former show favourite Aleisha Mackail, who split with Farmer Ben Scowen shortly after the final episode aired.

“Omg congratulations you too how fantastic,” another fan wrote, while a fourth added: “Omfg congratulations !! Best news ever, so happy for you both!”

While Benjamin and Hannah have remained tight-lipped over their reconnection over the years, they hard-launched their relationship on their social media accounts in September 2023.

