Is Gia destined for the MAFS rich list? Tongues wag over her surprise move

She’s the outspoken bride who has already proven polarising on the 2026 season of Married at First Sight – and Gia Fleur’s latest move is sure to get under the skin of her fellow cast members.

Advertisement

While most of this year’s crop of brides and grooms have been locked out of their social media accounts until June – effectively banning them from becoming influencers and cashing in on their TV fame – it seems Gia is immune from the struggle.

The star has been posting regularly to her Instagram Stories, and appears to be living her best life, stoking the flames of controversy while she’s at it.

Gia has been happily posting to social media. (Credit: Instagram/giafleurrr)

The 35-year-old disability support worker got followers talking over the Valentine’s Day weekend when she appeared to share some romantic gifts she received – but left them guessing over the identity of her admirer.

Advertisement

“V day things w bae,” she simply captioned the post which included a photograph of a bouquet of red roses and a card game adorned with love hearts.

It was unclear whether the gifts were sent by Gia’s on-screen husband Scott McCristal, 33, or someone else.

Gia shared a snap of her Valentine’s Day roses. (Credit: Instagram/giafleurrr)

Hours later – after taking to Instagram to show off her look for MAFS’ first commitment ceremony – Gia was back having a field day and posting to her Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

This time, she fanned the flames of controversy by sending a message to her friend and fellow MAFS star Brook Crompton – who exclusively revealed she is engaged to her ex and expecting a baby in an interview with Woman’s Day.

“Congratulations to my queen,” Gia captioned her post.

Gia shared a message of congratulations with Brook. (Credit: Instagram/giafleurrr)

A short time later, Gia was at it again – this time posing in a grey outfit from activewear and loungewear brand Four One One.

Advertisement

The brand was delighted to be tagged in the post, sharing a video of Gia showing off a selection of different looks on their own Instagram page.

“Spotted. @giafleurrr from MAFS in 411 📺 Serving main character energy only,” they wrote in the accompanying post.

The latest move by Gia is likely to frustrate her fellow cast mates who are “furious” at not being able to have their own posts shared.

Gia was back modelling an outfit from Four One One. (Credit: Instagram/giafleurrr)

Advertisement

It’s understood that those taking part in the show usually regain access to their social accounts in May – with the network posting on their behalf – but that is reportedly no longer happening.

“We’ve been submitting photos for weeks, expecting them to be shared like every other year,” one cast member told Daily Mail.

“They’ve just said no – and we’re furious.”

Insiders say the cast are “worried” by the move – fearing they have lost the ability to turn MAFS fame into financial gain.

Advertisement

And the fear is perhaps not unfounded, given that over the years it’s become more difficult for those on the show to break through in a meaningful way.

Public relations strategist Adrian Falk puts it succinctly.

“In the early years the show created real stars, people the public genuinely rooted for. Now it is about who can go viral. It is fame without foundation,” he told Daily Mail.

“Until the show shifts back to authenticity, it will stay a zoo. And no one makes it big living in a zoo.”

Advertisement

Given that she’s already ahead of the curve, Gia is perhaps the most likely to become a top earner from the 2026 cast.

With a savvy approach to media dealings and a secret past – which includes going by a different name and embracing acting, modelling, singing, dancing and rapping – she has what it takes to forge a financial future away from reality TV.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.