MAFS’ Bec gets cosy with groom from LAST SEASON as truth about Gia feud revealed

Things between Married at First Sight bride Bec Zacharia and her husband Danny Hewitt have not exactly been going smoothly – and now the bride has sent the rumour mill into overdrive by stepping out with another groom.

South Australian account manager Bec was snapped with none other than MAFS 2025 star Ryan Donnelly during a night out in Adelaide to celebrate Bec’s birthday.

The brunette beauty cosied up on the couch next to Ryan and a friend, rocking a ruby red lip and an off-the-shoulder black dress.

She appeared to wink at the camera and blow a kiss as the snap was taken, all while holding a cocktail in her hand.

Ryan appeared happy in Bec’s company, and shared the post to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Happy Birthday to Adelaide’s finest export. Big love & iconic rhymes.”

While Bec is currently locked in a feud with fellow MAFS star Gia Fleur, Ryan knows only too well the rollercoaster of a reality TV stint.

Ryan was married to Jacqui Burfoot during his time on the Channel Nine show – and their marriage was tumultuous and short-lived.

Following their split, Jacqui went on to date another groom Clint Rice and while their relationship has lasted the distance – with the pair getting engaged – Jacqui’s relationship with Ryan soured further.

In November, Ryan, a 36-year-old former project manager from NSW, told his followers he had experienced a “heavy year”.

“[I] have faced immense pressure, trials, and depression this year,” he shared on Instagram. “Days I could barely get out of bed, life felt so incredibly heavy.”

“But I’m still standing, working harder than ever, with renewed hope and energy for what’s next.”

Certainly, Ryan appears to be starting 2026 with renewed optimism and with his intimate knowledge of all things MAFS, he’s no doubt lending a listening ear to Bec as she navigates her own challenges.

Most recently, the bride was accused of calling Gia – her “arch nemesis” – a “trashy slut” during the hens’ party.

“She said it to my face, very early on in the night,” Gia claimed in an interview with Chattr. “That was at the beginning of the evening, before I’d said anything, but that wasn’t shown, so I get why people are thinking I’m horrible, but a lot of things are out of context, and not the whole evening was shown.”

Bec hit back in her own chat with Pedestrian, telling the outlet that “nothing off camera wasn’t shown”.

“[Gia] has gone on the record to say that I made a pretty bad slur towards her, and it just never happened,” Bec said.

“You guys heard me doing a wee, flushing the toilet and saying, ‘Oh God, I haven’t shaved the back of my legs’. Now, if that’s going to be on TV, I think me saying a pretty awful slur to Gia would be put on the show.”

“I think she’s potentially going into a bit of damage control and trying to shift that narrative of her being a mean girl to maybe me, to try and soften the blow for her. That’s my feeling,” the star continued.

“You know, I’m wishing her well [and] hoping that she gets everything she wants out of Married at First Sight. But I think that that is the direction she’s trying to go.”

In the same interview, Bec revealed the truth about her relationship with Gia, explaining the pair “really did try to form a friendship” behind the scenes.

“But unfortunately for me, I had to take a step back from Gia,” she shared.

“I sort of blocked all communication from her if I’m honest with you, because I didn’t feel that it was aligning with who I am.”

